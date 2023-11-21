Leeds United have been handed a boost after learning that one of their players could feature for his country tonight despite an injury scare, according to a reliable journalist.

Leeds injury news

The Whites currently have Stuart Dallas on the sidelines with a longer-term injury as it stands, whereas Sam Byram who, despite being out with a hamstring problem, is expected to return to domestic action early next month so it won't be too long before he's back in contention.

On a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Djed Spence is another who has recently been in the treatment room and he remains a doubt ahead of Friday evening’s game vs Rotherham United in the Championship, but there has been some more positive news regarding another senior squad member.

During last Thursday’s 7-0 victory over San Marino, Wilfried Gnonto was forced off the pitch for Italy’s U21s whilst holding his thigh which will have caused initial concern among supporters because it looked like he had sustained a problem.

Daniel Farke’s left-winger first put pen to paper last summer from FC Zurich and he’s since gone on to make a total of 39 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Gnonto stats), and if the following update is to be believed, the 20-year-old luckily shouldn't have to wait long to make his 40th outing despite his scare.

Wilfried Gnonto available for Italy

Taking to X on Monday, Leeds reporter for The Yorkshire Evening Post, Joe Donnohue, stated that Gnonto has seemingly avoided a serious injury and could feature for Italy’s U21s vs Ireland this evening.

He wrote: “Understand Gnonto has remained with the Italy squad and could feature tomorrow night. Appears the 20 y/o has escaped any sort of significant damage and should be available for #LUFC this weekend, all being well.”

Leeds handed huge boost over Gnonto

Whilst Gnonto has only started six games this season in the Championship (WhoScored - Gnonto stats), Leeds will know that he’s still capable of performing at a high standard, therefore, it will come as a massive boost for Farke to know that he hasn't suffered a serious injury.

The Verbania native has posted 10 goal contributions (five goals and the same number of assists) in 39 first-team appearances following his arrival, posing a threat to the opposition’s defence regardless of whether the end product isn’t always there.

The Elland Road outfit’s £20k-per-week earner (Leeds salaries), currently ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive carries (FBRef - Gnonto stats), highlighting his desire to push his team as high up the pitch as possible by using his pace to dribble past his marker.

Gnonto’s versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline and also in three roles in the midfield is another attribute that makes him a “nightmare” for defenders to deal with, according to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so the fact that he isn’t set for a spell on the sidelines is a big plus for the club in West Yorkshire.