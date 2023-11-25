Finding their feet under Daniel Farke in the Championship, Leeds United are eyeing promotion at the first time of asking following their relegation last term. The West Yorkshire club look on course to secure a play-off place at the very least, whilst also potentially shocking either Ipswich Town or Leicester City to steal a place in the top two. Farke has made a number of changes at the club to get to this point, whether by choice or simply players deciding to leave, and he could have yet more decisions to make in the January transfer window.

Reports suggest that Leeds have named their price for one particular player, who looks increasingly likely to secure a permanent move away from Elland Road in the near future.

Leeds United transfer news

Bidding farewell to the likes of Rodrigo and Tyler Adams in the summer transfer window, Leeds could have so easily capitulated. Instead, however, they welcomed players such as Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe, who have enjoyed excellent starts to life at the club. Now, more changes could be heading the way of the Elland Road outfit, as Farke looks to make finishing touches to his squad ahead of their promotion push.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United want to recoup at least £9m for Marc Roca, with negotiations underway with the midfielder's loan club, Real Betis, over a permanent move during the January transfer window. The West Yorkshire club are keen to avoid a loss on their investment, which has simply not worked out for them as planned. Now in a position for both parties to cut ties, a move seems increasingly likely.

With the club willing to let Roca leave and negotiations reportedly underway with Betis, not much stands in the way of the ex-Bayern Munich man's exit from Elland Road when the window swings open once again.

"Really good" Roca needs permanent move

Following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League, Roca got his move away from the club and into La Liga with Real Betis. Ever since, he has enjoyed a far more impressive spell, too. Betis sit as high as seventh in Spain's top flight, just seven points adrift of the all-important top four and vying for a European place. It has been a solid run that the Leeds loanee has played an important part in, as Roca's stats show:

Progressive Carries 9 Progressive Passes 64 Tackles Won 16 Blocks 14

At his best, it is clear that Roca is a player capable of playing a key role, but it simply has not worked out at Leeds. During his time at Bayern Munich, former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told The Times about the midfielder: “Our income was down €120 million [about £105 million] because of an empty Allianz Arena, and you can’t spend money you don’t have, we won’t take such risks. We tried to get in players who didn’t pose a financial risk but made it possible to generate sales afterwards that allowed us to get some top players in. A player like Marc Roca might not have quite made it but he’s nevertheless a really good player, an interesting player, who’s a starter for Leeds United [now].”