Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto was heavily linked with an exit over the summer, and a reliable journalist has now delivered an update on him potentially signing a new long-term contract.

Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds

In September 2022, Gnonto put pen to paper from FC Zurich and he’s since gone on to make a total of 38 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Gnonto statistics), but during the previous transfer window, he was the subject of significant interest from one club in particular.

Premier League side Everton saw several offers rejected for the left-winger despite him agreeing personal terms to join them, and this led to the player handing in a transfer request and even refusing to play in order to force through a move to Goodison Park. The Italy international was quickly introduced back into the fold after Daniel Farke admitted that both parties had engaged in clear the air talks about his future at the club, but it’s hard to believe that he’s fully been forgiven.

The Whites boss has handed the 20-year-old six starts and four substitute outings so far this season in the Championship (WhoScored - Gnonto statistics), and if the following update is to be believed, his limited amount of minutes are the reason that he’s yet to be convinced to extend his stay at Elland Road.

Writing in his column for The Athletic (via CaughtOffside), Phil Hay confirmed that Gnonto isn't close to signing fresh terms at Leeds, despite Leeds chiefs previously being optimistic that an agreement could be reached.

"There was a quiet hope at Elland Road that, after Gnonto’s agitating in the hope of a move back to the top flight with Everton in August, the young winger might smooth the waters by committing to a new contract.

"But, that possibility has not got off the ground yet and Gnonto’s modest amount of minutes this season are part of the reason transfer channels are already chattering about him and his options."

Leeds must keep "unusual" Gnonto

Since joining Leeds, Gnonto has posted ten final third involvements (five goals and the same number of assists) at first-team level, so it’s clear to see that he’s capable of making a positive impact at the top end of the pitch, and he’s always looking to create chances for himself and his fellow teammates.

Sponsored by Puma, Farke’s £20k-per-week earner (Leeds salaries), currently ranks in the 99th percentile for most progressive carries by wingers (FBRef - Gnonto statistics), highlighting his desire to push his side as high up the field as quickly as possible.

Gnonto, who Gary Neville believes is “unusual” for how mature he is for his age, is also a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and three roles in the midfield, so the board need to try their best to tie such a versatile and quick-footed talent down to a new contract.