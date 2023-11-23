Leeds United look to have been hit with a frustrating injury blow as they prepare for their trip to face Rotherham United on Friday evening, as reported by Phil Hay.

Leeds return to Championship action...

On Friday, Leeds make the short trip to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as Daniel Farke looks to continue his side's positive form in the Championship. Winning six of their last seven matches in the division, the Whites have established themselves as a contender for promotion to the Premier League; however, Ipswich Town and Leicester City will be formidable opponents in their hunt to rise from the English second tier.

Nevertheless, optimism is seemingly beginning to grow at Elland Road as Farke puts his stamp on matters at the club, which makes the turbulent nature of the last campaign seem like a distant memory for Leeds United.

Speaking in a recent interview, Farke has revealed his belief in striker Patrick Bamford and has indicated that he would have no problem with the former England international starting against Rotherham United, as he said:

"It's good to have him back for several weeks right now in training and also for him an important two weeks in training. He trained on a really good level, so I would have no problems having him in the starting line-up."

Now, some of his reasoning for these comments have emerged, as Hay has stated that one of Farke's men is now a significant doubt to face Rotherham on Friday night.

Leeds' next five fixtures - Championship Opponent Venue Rotherham United (A) AESSEAL New York Stadium Swansea City (H) Elland Road Middlesbrough (H) Elland Road Blackburn Rovers (A) Ewood Park Sunderland (A) Stadium of Light

Georginio Rutter injury latest

Taking to social media platform X, journalist Hay has relayed news that Leeds attacker Georginio Rutter could be set to miss their upcoming clash against Rotherham United due to an abdominal problem.

Hay stated: "Farke says Georginio Rutter is a major doubt with an abdominal strain. Hasn't been training and will have a fitness test tomorrow. #lufc."

"Farke re-iterating his confidence in Bamford and says he will have no concerns if Bamford starts in place of Rutter. #lufc."

Losing the services of in-form Rutter, who has been labelled "top-class" by Farke, would undoubtedly come as a blow to the German coach as he looks to secure a seventh win in eight fixtures. In total, the France Under-21 international has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United this term, registering three goals and five assists in the process (Rutter stats - Transfermarkt).

Becoming a beacon of the Leeds attack, Rutter has come on to a game this campaign, racking up an average of 2.5 shots, 2.5 key passes and 2.4 completed dribbles per match in the Championship (Rutter stats - WhoScored).

Leeds fans will hope Rutter can return to fitness as soon as possible as they continue their tilt at promotion over the next few months at Elland Road, but he may well be missing tomorrow evening.