Leeds United could now be without the services of one first-team player for three of their upcoming matches under Daniel Farke, according to latest developments.

Leeds United prepare for Blackburn Rovers...

Consistent results have been key to building Leeds' promotion charge this term and Farke's side secured a seventh home victory on the trot in the Championship last weekend in a 3-2 triumph over Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Despite a chaotic afternoon in Yorkshire, Farke was delighted with his side's ability to claim three points against a competent opponent, saying in his post-match press conference:

"It was a wild game in the first half and probably every football fan must have enjoyed this game. I loved what we did, but as a manager I liked the second half when we calmed everything down and didn't play with any mistakes."

"We still had big chances and we had just one mistake when we gave a counter attack, but we were able to play it out with a monster block from Joe Rodon. This was the only situation I was a bit unhappy with. For me a priceless three points against a very good opponent."

Fellow top-half side Blackburn Rovers lay in wait at Ewood Park this weekend in another test of the Whites' capabilities as they continue to try and hunt down Ipswich Town in second; however, that will be a tough ask, considering the Tractor Boys hold a seven-point advantage over their nearest challenger to the automatic promotion slots.

Leeds United's last five results - Championship Opponent and result Venue Leeds United 3-2 Middlesbrough Elland Road Leeds United 3-1 Swansea City Elland Road Rotherham United 1-1 Leeds United AESSEAL New York Stadium Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Elland Road Leicester City 0-1 Leeds United King Power Stadium

Nevertheless, Farke could now be without one of his first-team squad members for the next three matches due to a fresh development at Elland Road.

Ian Poveda called up for Colombia

According to Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross, Leeds winger Ian Poveda has earned a call-up for Colombia and could now miss the Whites' next three matches following news from Elland Road that Farke approved his potential absence, as he explained below.

In the attached report, it is detailed that Poveda will potentially be involved with Colombia for the first time at any level if he takes to the field in their two upcoming international friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico. As a result, his involvement against Blackburn Rovers is now in doubt and he could also miss upcoming clashes against Sunderland and Coventry City.

Labelled "incredible" by Pep Guardiola, the Southwark-born winger has been a bit-part player under Farke this campaign, making seven appearances in all competitions (Poveda statistics - Transfermarkt).

Despite his availability now being cast into uncertainty, the opportunity for Poveda to gain experience on the international stage can only be a good thing regarding his development as a player, so it's good to see Farke giving te green light to tee player to read abroad, even if it leaves him a little lighter of wide options.