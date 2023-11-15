Highlights Finley Gorman is set to join to Manchester City, who have agreed a record-breaking deal for the 15-year-old.

Leeds are also bracing for interest in one of Gorman's teammates, but his family wants him to remain in the Championship.

He has already shown his potential with three goals in the U18 Premier League.

Leeds United could be set to lose another one of their rising stars next year alongside Finley Gorman, according to a new report that has recently emerged.

Man City agree deal for Finley Gorman

The Whites have a history of developing younger players with the aim of bringing them through the academy to integrate them into the first-team later in their career, with the likes of Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton being prime examples under Daniel Farke. Gorman is another hugely promising product who has been working his way up the ladder through the club's system, but his impressive performances have caught the eye of Man City, who have already started completing the necessary steps towards a switch.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Premier League giants Man City have agreed a deal to sign the 15-year-old for a seven-figure fee, which is a British transfer record for a player his age, though if the following update is to be believed, he might not be the only one heading for the exit door in the near future.

Leeds - record sales Fee Raphinha (Barcelona) £47m Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) £42m Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United) £39m Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) £23m Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Atletico Madrid) £14m All stats according to Transfermarkt

In West Yorkshire, Harry Gray is a regular feature of the U18s side and he also represents England internationally at youth level, and whilst Pep Guardiola’s side are set to secure the services of Gorman, it’s believed that they are also looking to make a separate swoop for the teenage attacker who is his teammate.

Leeds facing battle to keep Harry Gray

According to TEAMtalk, Man City are plotting a move for Gray, but as it stands, it’s highly unlikely that he will leave and follow in the footsteps of Gorman with his family wanting him to remain in the Championship.

“Manchester City are plotting a second raid on Leeds United for teenage sensation Harry Gray after agreeing a deal for Whites youngster Finley Gorman, sources have told TEAMtalk. Despite City’s interest, however, Gray’s family are not in a hurry to see the player move on and would likely advise both Harry – and any forthcoming interest in Archie – be batted away for now. As a result, we understand there is a confidence at Leeds that any approach from City will be rejected.”

Gray is a real star in the making

In the U18s Premier League, Gray has already scored three goals in the same number of games so far this season which shows just how prolific he can be in the final third (Transfermarkt - Gray statistics), therefore, Leeds need to do everything they can to retain his services.

Farke’s up-and-coming prodigy has also already received heaps of praise from club reporter Phil Hay, who previously said: “Harry is another one they’ve been talking about for a long time as [he’s] looking incredibly talented, masses and masses of potential."

Furthermore, Gray is the younger brother of Archie, who has established himself as a first-team regular, recently attracting interest from Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace, so it’s vital that the board fend off interest in the siblings and keep them in the building for the foreseeable future.