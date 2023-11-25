After suffering the heartbreak of Premier League relegation, Leeds United were forced to bid farewell to a number of players in the summer transfer window, giving new manager Daniel Farke an immediate headache at the start of his tenure.

The former Norwich boss recruited well, however, alongside new owners the 49ers Enterprises, and the Whites are now in the race for automatic promotion alongside Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Farke's attention may soon turn towards the January transfer window and keeping hold of the new stars that have emerged this season at Elland Road. The last thing he'll want is to do is lose players once again in what would be a major dent in his side's Championship promotion push. And reports suggest that the manager is set to get his wish when it comes to keeping one particular player, too.

Leeds United transfer news

Whilst exits took place during the summer, they did at least give Farke the opportunity to discover new options at Elland Road, whether through the market or the academy. And that includes Archie Gray, who has emerged as one of Leeds' standout stars this season. The teenager has taken his opportunity incredibly well and has quickly become an important part of Farke's side - so much so that the Whites may face a battle to keep hold of him.

According to Football Insider, Leeds and the 49ers are set to reject offers for Gray during the January transfer window and are adamant that he'll be staying at the club amid reported interest from Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace. The midfielder's current deal runs out in 2025, which hands Leeds a fairly urgent task when it comes to securing his future in Yorkshire, and talks are thought to be in the works over a new contract.

"Fantastic" Gray has become key for Farke

Gray's stats this season show just how important he's been for Leeds. The 17-year-old has started plenty of Championship games throughout the current campaign, whether that be in midfield or at right-back, proving his versatility. Still so young, Gray is only likely to get even better, which is exciting for those at Elland Road.

Farke is certainly a fan too, speaking about Gray's ability to fill in at right-back, saying:

"For Archie, it's definitely not a bad choice at times. We don't play him there just to develop him, it's more we've got the feeling for this game, we need a player there who is capable to handle the pace and the speed and the mobility of the opponent's wingers.

"Also to play a bit more like an inverted full-back, a bit more like a traditional midfield player, Archie would have been the right choice. Thank God he repaid my trust and played some really good games there. He was fantastic in the last home game, solid last away game and he was crucial, especially in the second half."