Leeds United could be set to lose one of their breakthrough stars next year, with a fresh report claiming that he’s the subject of huge interest in the Premier League.

Leeds players linked with exits

Since the summer, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville have both continued to attract significant interest, so there’s a strong possibility that they will once again be the subject of attention during the upcoming window, and they might not be the only ones heading for the exit door in January.

Real Betis have reached an agreement to sign Marc Roca on another loan should they not buy him permanently having been impressed with his start to life in Spain, whilst Eintracht Frankfurt are confident that Robin Koch will remain with them beyond the end of the current campaign, so they could be two deals to watch very closely.

The Whites are seemingly facing a battle to hold onto a fifth star in the form of Archie Gray who, since graduating from the club’s academy, has become a regular feature this season having made 12 starts from 15 games under Daniel Farke in the Championship (WhoScored - Gray statistics).

The England youth international’s central midfielder has established himself as the manager’s second best-performing defensive player so far this term (WhoScored - Leeds statistics), and this impressive form since the 17-year-old’s senior breakthrough appears to have caught the eye of a high-profile club.

Liverpool interested in Archie Gray

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are readying an offer for Gray, but there are also two other clubs plotting a swoop in January.

“Liverpool are preparing a summer bid for Leeds midfield player Archie Gray in a move that could cost them over £40million. Leeds would be reluctant to sell a player who joined their Academy at the age of nine, and is the great nephew of club icon Eddie Gray, but with other Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace and Everton also interested, they may have little choice.”

Journalist and Whites fan James Marshment has described Gray as an “unreal talent”, and there’s no doubt that he’s shown what he’s capable of following his deserved promotion to the first-team.

The Durham-born ace has won 21 out of his 31 tackles made this season which is the joint second-best success rate throughout the squad (FBRef - Leeds statistics), showing how much he loves to get stuck into challenges and win back possession for his team.

Farke’s teenage prodigy is also capable of making a positive impact in the final third having clocked up nine involvements, five assists and four goals, in 53 appearances across all age levels since the start of his career (Transfermarkt - Gray statistics), highlighting the impression he has at both ends of the pitch.

Furthermore, Gray is a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the grass since bursting onto the professional scene, including one in defence, two in the frontline and three in the centre of the park, so it’s important that chiefs do everything they can to retain the services of their academy graduate beyond January.