Leeds United want to sign a pacey new forward in the January transfer window, coming after he was once compared to France legend Franck Ribery.

Leeds enjoy promising start under Farke

The appointment of former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke in July has, thus far, may have been proved the right call, with Leeds looking like fairly safe contenders for promotion back to the Premier League.

While the Whites have dropped points in seven Championship matches this season, Leeds were in fine form prior to the international break.

Winning four out of their last five league games, Farke's side were starting to gain real momentum. They next take on struggling Rotherham United before hosting Swansea City at Elland Road - two games where Leeds look odds-on to reign victorious.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club last month (via Leeds Live), pundit Chris Sutton tipped Leeds for immediate promotion while expressing his belief that Farke is indeed the right man.

"He's not an exact like-for-like [replacement]. He obviously managed Norwich City, got them a couple of promotions out of the Championship but struggled in the Premier League," Sutton said.

"I don't necessarily think that was all down to him, the squad just wasn't strong enough. In terms of Leeds fans wanting an attacking brand of football, he certainly ticks that box.

"He has had so much to deal with, there's been a big overturn of players, and I suppose his biggest issue is all Leeds fans wanting to find the next Bielsa. I think he will get them up this season, I really do, just because of his knowledge of the Championship, his nous and know-how, and the way he sets his teams up. I think Leeds have done well to appoint him."

However, with the January transfer window approaching, it is believed that Leeds are plotting ways to strengthen and reinforce Farke's push to the top flight.

Leeds eye Ryan Kent loan deal

Indeed, it is believed club chiefs are now weighing up a move for Fenerbahce winger and ex-Rangers star Ryan Kent.

The 27-year-old, since opting for a Turkish Super Lig move after leaving Ibrox on a free, has struggled under manager Ismail Kartal - who doesn't seem to favour him.

Kent has made just seven league appearances this season, with only one of them being a start. As a result, it appears Fenerbahce are willing to let him leave on a temporary deal in January.

This is where Farke's men come in, as according to TEAMtalk, it is believed that Leeds are keen on signing Kent mid-season.

Kent has previously been praised for his "incredible" speed by former Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, with Owen Hargreaves once telling TNT Sports that he can be a bit like Franck Ribery.

Ryan Kent strengths (via WhoScored) Passing Key passes Dribbling Holding on to the ball

“I love watching Ryan Kent; technically, he’s absolutely brilliant. It looked like Franck Ribery when he used to do it for Bayern," said Hargreaves on the winger after a past performance against Borussia Dortmund (via Liverpool Echo).

“Absolutely exceptional with the ball at his feet, running at players is his greatest attribute. He shocked everyone there. Dortmund won’t have known much about him, but in the changing room, they’ll be asking who he is.

“Premier League clubs will be looking at him. He caused so many issues for Dortmund.”