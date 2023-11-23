Leicester City could be set to lose one of their first-team stars next year, with a reliable journalist revealing that he’s in talks to join an overseas club in the summer.

Leicester's recent departures

Over the summer, Enzo Maresca’s side sanctioned the sales of 12 players in total, with nine of those being on a permanent basis, while the remaining three were sent out on loan for the remainder of the season to increase their experience and game time.

The Foxes have Kelechi Iheanacho, Dennis Praet, Jannik Vestergaard, Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton, Alex Smithies and Wanya Marcal who will have all reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the current campaign (Leicester contracts), so they could also soon be heading for the Championship exit door.

The King Power Stadium’s defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is another player who will have seen out his terms upon the conclusion of this season, and with potential suitors on alert that he might be available for transfer, the 26-year-old is attracting interest.

The Nigeria international has recently emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, though if the following update is to be believed, he’s actually opened negotiations with a different admirer in Spain.

Wilfred Ndidi in talks to join Sevilla

Taking to X, journalist Santi Aouna confirmed that Sevilla and Ndidi are in discussions regarding a move that would see him join next summer, but it's believed that the star would rather remain in England should a chance present itself, specifically in the Premier League.

He wrote: “EXCL: #Championship. Sevilla FC are keen on signing Wilfred Ndidi next summer. Talks have already started between his agent and Victor Orta, the sporting director. PL is his priority but Sevilla option remains open for his future.”

Leicester need to keep "wall" in Ndidi

Whilst Ndidi, dubbed a “beast” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, is naturally a defensive midfielder, he’s been much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game since the start of this season having posted seven contributions, four assists and three goals, in 15 appearances across all competitions (Transfermarkt - Ndidi statistics).

The Lagos native, who pockets £75k-per-week (Leicester salaries), also currently ranks in the 99th percentile for attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area (FBRef - Ndidi statistics), highlighting his desire to create chances in the final third.

Wilfred Ndidi's Style Of Play Likes to play short passes Counter attack threat Likes to tackle

Sponsored by Nike, the talisman is even a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including three roles in the midfield and everywhere across the backline.

According to Kulig, Ndidi is a “wall” in the centre of the park with the physical presence that he provides so even the thought of losing him could be viewed as a real blow, therefore, it’s important that chiefs try and convince him to stay by offering him a new contract over the coming months.