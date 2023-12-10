Leeds United fans will be ecstatic after their triumph over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday; however, Daniel Farke suffered an injury blow during the clash and he could now be without one of his star men for a period of time, as cited by journalist Phil Hay.

Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Leeds United

On Saturday, the Whites put on a commendable performance in front of a large travelling support as they comfortably saw off Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, with goals from Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville making sure of three points for the visitors.

Moving up to 41 points, Leeds remain third in the Championship standings and seven points behind Ipswich Town in second position; however, they did gain ground on fourth-place Southampton, who could only muster a draw at Watford. Farke expressed his delight at being able to claim a clean sheet against a stern opponent, as he stated in his post-match press conference:

"I’m especially pleased that we travel back today with a clean sheet against a really good and dangerous side. We didn’t allow them to have much. They had their spells in possession but in terms of big chances, there was not too much."

"It was important after a few weeks where we have conceded one goal, sometimes even two goals, today to return absolutely rock solid defence with a clean sheet. It’s a really good performance and a massive win for us. I’m pretty delighted."

Right now, the Whites find themselves in a fantastic run of form, having won nine of their last 11 fixtures in the English second tier, illustrating their credentials as a genuine contender for promotion. Nevertheless, they may now have to do without one of their key men for upcoming matches against Sunderland and Coventry City, according to journalist Hay.

Sam Byram injury latest...

As per BBC Sport, Sam Byram was withdrawn in the 70th minute of the Whites' 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers and subsequently replaced by loanee Djed Spence. Taking to social media platform X, Athletic journalist Hay has now shared quotes from Farke detailing the reason for his substitution, revealing that the 30-year-old could now be set for a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring issue, possibly missing Sunderland and Coventry over the next six days.

In what will come as a major blow for the Whites, Byram's absence could breed a prolonged opportunity for Spence to gain regular minutes at full-back. Nevertheless, Byram has been a magnificent capture on a free transfer and the former Norwich City man has been ever present this term, registering one goal and a solitary assist in 19 appearances across all competitions (Byram statistics - Transfermarkt).

Labelled "fantastic" by German coach Farke last month, Byram led the way at Ewood Park for his side, making four tackles, three clearances and winning four out of his five ground duels (Byram statistics - Sofascore). Looking ahead, Leeds United fans will hope that Byram can return to action as soon as possible as the Elland Road outfit continue their tilt at promotion.