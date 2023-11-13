Leeds United have been rocked with an injury blow that could see one of their star men now miss their trip away to Rotherham United after the international break, according to recent developments.

Leeds United continue hot form against Plymouth

Daniel Farke's men continued their impressive run in the Sky Bet Championship by defeating Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at Elland Road this weekend, moving them on to 31 points from their opening 16 fixtures in the English second-tier.

The Whites have now won six of their last seven league fixtures and look to be well in the hunt for automatic promotion - Ipswich and Leicester each hold an eight-point advantage over the Whites, but they certainly look poised to pick up the pieces if either side hit a rocky patch.

Speaking in the aftermath of Leeds United's victory over Plymouth Argyle, Farke was delighted to claim three points despite facing a stubborn opponent, as he stated cited via The Wakefield Express: "I'll take these three points all day long. If you would have offered me to win 2-1 before the game I would have signed it. I was really concerned. After a spotlight game, after a brilliant result and performance (at Leicester) and getting so much praise from the press, fans, pundits – and well deserved – the training week was very good and my gut feeling was it's all too easy.

"I’ve experienced this before as a player and a manager. Normally you're there with a sucker punch. So those three points are priceless. A perfect result."

Breaking up for international duty, Leeds will return to action against Rotherham United on Friday 24th November, and plenty of training ground work will take place at Thorp Arch over the next couple of weeks for those not involved with their respective national sides. Nevertheless, one man may now miss the encounter at the AESSEAL New York Stadium due to an injury concern, as reported by The Athletic journalist Phil Hay.

Taking to social media platform X after Saturday's action, journalist Hay shared quotes from Leeds United boss Farke detailing that Sam Byram picked up a hamstring issue during the tie, with the reporter adding that he is now likely to miss the Rotherham United clash.

Sam Byram's statistics 2023/24 (Transfermarkt) Appearances 16 Goals 1 Assists 1

Hay stated: "Farke says Byram has a hamstring strain. 'He felt pain after a sprint. I had to bring Junior on in a period where I would have liked to have made it easier for him after being out for a long time. With Sam we have to wait for longer assessment.' Likely to miss Rotherham."

Junior Firpo would be the obvious candidate to replace the 30-year-old full-back on the left-hand side of defence; however, there is no doubt that Farke will be frustrated to lose the services of one of his more prominent performers over the course of this term.

On the bright side, Byram's problem doesn't look to be too serious and Leeds fans will hope he can return to contention as soon as possible.