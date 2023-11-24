Southampton are believed to be "looking at" a replacement for a key player, and have identified a specific individual, according to former England international Carlton Palmer.

Che Adams could leave Southampton

The Saints have a number of star players as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League from the Championship this season, with Russell Martin needing them to stay fit for that to happen.

One individual who has undoubtedly done a lot for the cause in recent years is Che Adams, who has been a regular supplier of end product, scoring 34 goals and registering 17 assists for Southampton.

Related Sulemana given the boot in Southampton's predicted lineup vs Huddersfield Russell Martin will tinker with his team slightly for the Saints' trip to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

It could be that the Scotland international moves on during the January transfer window, however, with recent reports linking him with a move away from St Mary's at that point. Should that happen, it is essential that Martin has someone lined up who can replace Adams' quality in the final third, and a fresh claim suggests that that may be the case.

Southampton want Maximilian Entrup

Speaking to Football League World, pundit Palmer claimed that Southampton are keen on signing Maximilian Entrup as Adams' replacement at St Mary's.

"Southampton are looking for a possible replacement for Che Adams. The Scottish striker has refused to put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal, and the offer of being vice-captain. Since all the speculation about his future in the summer, a move did not materialise and his form has been poor so far this season.

"It is anticipated Che will leave Southampton in January. One player Southampton are looking at as his possible replacement is Maximilian Entrup, who plays for Hartberg in Austria's top flight. He's scored eight times in nine appearances, he is considered to be one of Austria's best striking talents and is seen as an ideal replacement for Che.

"Southampton, who are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Championship and sit fourth in the table, did sign Sunderland marksman Ross Stewart, and have the prolific Adam Armstrong, but see Maximilian Entrup as someone with that extra bit of quality to try get them in the top two spots."

Entrup could be an intriguing option for Southampton, coming in as a direct replacement for Adams and showing this season how much attacking quality he possesses.

The Saints transfer target has scored eight goals in as many starts for Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga, and his overall tally for his current club is 11 in 11, as well as two assists being thrown in for good measure.

Maximilian Entrup stats at Hartberg Total Appearances 11 Goals 11 Assists 2

Entrup has one cap to his name for Austria, which further outlines his pedigree, and at 26, he could be at a perfect age to come in and make an instant impact at Southampton in January, boosting their promotion chances in the process. In truth, seeing Adams leave and Entrup come in could be a more ideal scenario than the former staying put, especially if the money is right, considering the Saints striker has only actually started six Championship games this season.