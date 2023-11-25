Leeds United are in a good place in the Championship to put themselves well on course for an immediate return to the top flight. With plenty more football still to come, they could even sneak into the automatic promotion spots ahead of either Leicester City or Ipswich Town in what would be a big success for Daniel Farke.

It's not all good news, however, with the Whites set to suffer yet another departure after bidding farewell to a number of stars during the transfer window. When next summer comes around, reports suggest that they'll be waving goodbye to one particular player, who remains on course to leave.

Leeds United transfer news

Leeds deserve credit for the way that they've managed to transition from the Premier League back in the Championship, having lost the likes of Rodrigo and Tyler Adams. It would have been easy to fall apart before Farke even had the chance to rebuild, but instead, Leeds, under new owners the 49ers Enterprises, welcomed fitting replacements in the form of players such as Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

It looks as though they'll have to repeat that transfer trick to replace Cody Drameh long-term next summer, with the full-back's contract coming to an end. According to Phil Hay, the defender, currently out on loan with Birmingham City, has no intention to sign a new deal at Elland Road, with the Blues having the option to make a move permanent.

Reacting to the news, pundit Carlton Palmer described it to Football League World as a "huge blow" for the Whites.

"Cody Drameh, Leeds United's talented right-back who is currently on loan to Birmingham City, has said he will not sign a new contract.

"The 21-year-old is having a fine season with Birmingham, but he will walk away from Leeds in the summer with the club only receiving compensation and not a fee. This in my opinion will be a huge blow for the club.

"Cody played an integral part in Luton getting promoted to the Premier League last season and has showed great promise - he's still only 21 and seemingly with a bright future ahead of him.

"Leeds could be missing out on a player with the potential to be a considerable asset over the years to come as he continues his development."

"Talented" Drameh set for Leeds United exit

It's a shame for Drameh who has never really shone at Elland Road. The right-back is on course to leave the club on a permanent basis in the summer after making just 10 senior appearances for Leeds, despite impressing whilst on loan at promoted Luton Town last season. Currently on loan at Birmingham City, the 21-year-old has made 12 appearances and even picked up two assists, as he continues to prove those in Yorkshire wrong.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Cody Drameh 24 31 25

Sending Drameh out on loan once again, Leeds have opted for teenager Archie Gray at right-back this season, with the midfielder turned full-back enjoying a breakthrough campaign. That doesn't mean that his on-loan teammate hasn't been impressing elsewhere, however, as Drameh's stats prove.