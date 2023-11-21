Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing an attacking player currently plying his trade at another Football League club, according to a new transfer rumour.

QPR transfer news

The Rs are going through the start of a new era at the club currently, with Marti Cifuentes coming in as their new manager after the sacking of Gareth Ainsworth, following a hugely disappointing start to the season. On Saturday afternoon, QPR make the trip to Norwich City for a testing clash, as they return to Championship action after the international break has got in the way over the past fortnight.

Cifuentes' side are languishing in 23rd place in the table currently, with only Sheffield Wednesday sitting below them, and it is clear that improvements are needed both on the pitch and in the transfer market, in order for relegation to League One to be avoided next May.

Former Rs striker Chris Martin was one player linked with a move to Loftus Road back in the summer, whereas defender Nathaniel Adjei is also seen as a target for QPR, as they battle a host of clubs for his signature.

QPR keen on signing CJ Hamilton

According to a new claim from Football Insider, QPR are keen on signing Blackpool wide man CJ Hamilton in the January transfer window, but they aren't alone in expressing an interest.

"Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Derby County are plotting moves for Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton in January, sources have told Football Insider. Hamilton, 28, is entering the final six months of his contract at Bloomfield Road – and the Seasiders could be susceptible to offers for the attacker in the new year.

"Championship strugglers Huddersfield and QPR are desperate to bolster their attacking options in January and are keeping tabs on Hamilton‘s situation."

Hamilton may currently be playing in League One, which may put some QPR fans off the idea of signing him, but he could be a shrewd signing who can add more attacking firepower to the squad, with plenty of experience in the Football League down the years.

Former Blackpool favourite Brett Ormerod has heaped praise on the 28-year-old in the past, highlighting his pace as one key attribute.

"He’s a player that can go either way down the wing, so he’s a nightmare for defenders. He’s got unbelievable pace, all he needs to do is knock the ball- he just needs a couple of yards. If he gets a start on you then you’ve got virtually no chance."

CJ Hamilton career stats Appearances Goals Assists Championship 63 3 9 League One 40 6 9 League Two 142 15 16

The QPR transfer target has enjoyed a decent start to this season for Blackpool, registering four assists and also scoring once for good measure in League One. In the past, Hamilton has 12 goal contributions (three goals and nine assists) to his name in the Championship, showing that he can cut it at that level, and he is still young enough to be a good signing for the Rs for the foreseeable future.