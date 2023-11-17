Highlights After a slow start, Leeds are now in contention for promotion in the Championship.

Leeds' most important deals this summer were securing manager Farke and adding Joel Piroe to their attacking line.

Leeds are now confident of keeping Archie Gray, despite interest from Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, and Borussia Dortmund.

After an inconsistent start under Daniel Farke, Leeds United have finally found their feet and are gunning for promotion in the Championship. As things stand, the Yorkshire club sit as high as third, eight points away from both Ipswich Town and Leicester City at the top of the league. From concerns over reaching the play-off places, Leeds have given themselves an outside chance of securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

With one loss in their last seven games in a run that includes their most impressive victory yet over champions-elect Leicester, the international break came at the worst possible time for those at Elland Road. It has at least brought with it some welcome transfer news about one star player, however.

Leeds transfer news

By the end of the season, Leeds' two most important deals may well be welcoming Farke and adding Joel Piroe to the former Norwich City manager's attacking line. The latter has been in fine form for the Whites, finding the back of the net eight times in 17 games in all competitions to hand Leeds a real focal point up top. That said, when thinking about the future, recent reports suggest Farke and the 49ers could receive their best news yet at the club.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Leeds are confident of keeping Archie Gray amid reported interest from both Everton and Liverpool. The Yorkshire club are reportedly set to open contract talks with their academy graduate, who looks set to secure his future at the club.

It would be some move by Leeds if they managed to keep hold of the teenager, given the number of clubs reportedly interested in his signature. Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly keeping an eye on Gray, alongside both Merseyside clubs.

"Incredible" Gray could become star man at Leeds

To say that Gray has grabbed ahold of his chance with both hands at Leeds this season would be an understatement. The midfielder has started 13 of the Yorkshire club's 16 Championship games this season and also started both Carabao Cup games to take his total to 15 starts in 17 games at just 17-years-old. Gray's stats show just how impressive he's been in those appearances too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Archie Gray 16 43 22 Ethan Ampadu 18 81 27 Glen Kamara 8 49 3

Given how well he's performed, the praise for the young midfielder this season has come as little surprise. Jermaine Beckford has been among those to say good things, telling Sky Sports via Leeds Live: "I thought he was incredible. Watching him play, you forget about his age, you forget he's only 17 years old. When he first started training with the first-team, he was still doing his GCSEs.

"He played with such maturity, he was so confident on the ball. He didn't rush, he didn't panic at all. Everything about his game today was absolutely spot on, and if today is anything to go by, this kid has such a bright future ahead of him. He's in the right place to learn, he's got a little bit of everything in him. Phenomenal player, he did really well today."