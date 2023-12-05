A "dangerous" Sheffield Wednesday player could now be on the verge of signing a new deal at the club, according to an update from reliable journalist Joe Crann.

Sheff Wed's relegation fight

The Owls find themselves rock bottom of the Championship currently, but despite a real threat of relegation back to League One this season looming, there is positivity in the air at Hillsborough.

That's because of the impact that new manager Danny Rohl is having at the club, having replaced the disappointing Xisco Munoz as boss earlier in the season. Granted, defeats have continued to arrive at a fairly rapid rate under the 34-year-old, but there have been clear improvements in the playing style, and Wednesday have picked up four points from their last two matches.

Last Saturday, the Owls won 3-1 at home to play-off-chasing Blackburn Rovers, in what was the latest sign that a miraculous escape act this season may not be out of the question from Rohl's side. They are still 10 points adrift of safety at the moment, but there is still such a long way to go in the campaign.

For that to happen, key players are going to have to hit their best form, though, and the squad depth is going to have to shine through. Now, a key update has emerged over the future of one current Hillsborough gem.

Cadamarteri could sign Sheff Wed deal

Taking to X, Crann claimed that Bailey Cadamarteri could sign a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday, following his crucial goal against Blackburn on Saturday, with talks underway.

"Understand that SWFC have opened up talks with Bailey Cadamarteri about an improved contract at Hillsborough. Discussions are ongoing."

In his report for The Sheffield Star, Crann also adds that Wednesday are looking to nail down the youngster's future "in order to try and secure Cadamarteri’s future at S6, planning ahead with regards to a player that has already been on the radar of a number of Premier League outfits."

This is something that needs to be seen as a priority for the Owls in the coming weeks, with Cadamarteri looking like a big young talent who could have a huge future in the game. His aforementioned strike at home to Blackburn was his first-ever goal for Wednesday, but he has shone in the youth teams, including scoring twice in five appearances for the Under-18s.

At just 18 years of age, Cadamarteri is still clearly a work in progress, so it would be unfair to expect consistent fireworks from him this season, but Rohl has heaped praise on his player recently, saying of him:

"He came in and showed good things and this is what we want - it’s what we demand from them. He showed that he can run and he has pace. Also, he was always dangerous in the box and I like this, I like players who are brave to come in and show."

A new contract would be a great moment in a season that is threatening to become more positive, with Cadamarteri representing the future of the club, assuming the Owls can fight off interest from other clubs.