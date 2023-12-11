Sheffield Wednesday are chasing what would be a great escape from Championship relegation and are now reportedly keen to add some firepower in the January window.

Sheffield Wednesday are on a Rohl...

Last Saturday, the Owls got themselves off the bottom of the league standings after Anthony Musaba's dramatic stoppage-time winner stole a monumental triumph for the visitors over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Danny Rohl's men are now unbeaten in their last three matches and are now just eight points off safety. At the same time, they will fancy their chances at Hillsborough next weekend to record another victory in a relegation six-pointer between themselves and Queens Park Rangers; nevertheless, Norwich City at Carrow Road will come first in midweek in another chance to pick up a result on the road.

In his post-match press conference, Rohl was delighted by his side's collective effort to gain three points in Staffordshire, as he stated: "We showed our improvements from the last weeks. Maybe four weeks ago we wouldn’t get a point in this game but now you are seeing the improvements from my team and I have to say also, thank you for my bench."

"It’s not always easy to not be in the starting 11 but I told my guys that it is important we have everyone on the bench ready because they can decide the game."

Confidence is a key fixture in being able to generate results regularly; however, it is unusual for a side so far adrift to suddenly develop a habit of being able to deliver crucial performances, which is testament to the Owls' new-found siege mentality under the tutelage of their German boss. Looking ahead to January, Sheffield Wednesday are now said to be lining up a move for an experienced goalscorer who could further their cause for survival.

Sheffield Wednesday eye Scott Hogan

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon's Patreon, Sheffield Wednesday are keen on Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan and could look to strike a cut-price deal for the 31-year-old in light of his contract being set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Scott Hogan's Championship key statistics in 2023/24 (Sofascore) Shots per game 1.1 Shots on target per game 0.3 Expected goals 3.50 Passing accuracy 68%

Nixon stated on his Patreon channel: "Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan is in Sheffield Wednesday’s shortlist for a new goalscorer. Blues may let Hogan go before the end of his contract to get his wages off the payroll and Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri is willing to fund a major salary."

Republic of Ireland international Hogan, who has previously been labelled "dangerous" by former boss Pep Clotet, has made 17 appearances in all competitions this term, registering two goals and one assist (Hogan statistics - Transfermarkt).

Bringing experience to the table, the former Aston Villa man could add some added nous for the Owls heading into the second half of the campaign.