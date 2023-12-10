Whilst Southampton are as many as 10 points adrift of Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion spot, they are at least eight points inside the Championship's top six with a shot at Wembley potentially awaiting them come the end of the campaign.

After a rocky start, Russell Martin could yet take the Saints up at the first time of asking in England's second tier. What could help that promotion push is the January transfer window, which may see Martin handed another chance to welcome some new reinforcements. Among those could reportedly be a player from a promotion rival too, in what would hand those at St Mary's a boost.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints may have lost both James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia in the summer, but they did well to keep hold of a number of solid players. The likes of Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Stuart Armstrong all stayed put to leave the Saints in with every chance of an instant return to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Martin also strengthened his squad by welcoming players such as Ryan Manning and Taylor Harwood-Bellis. It is a transfer trick that he could repeat come January too, with reports suggesting that the Saints are eyeing one particular target.

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon of The Sun, Southampton have entered the race to sign Charlie Cresswell on loan in January after the Leeds centre-back has struggled for game time at Elland Road. The Saints aren't the first club to be linked with a move for the defender, however, with Middlesbrough also eyeing Cresswell. According to The Athletic, Daniel Farke expects Cresswell to stay put in Yorkshire, despite failing to hand the 21-year-old a consistent place in his side so far this season.

"Aggressive" Cresswell could hand Southampton promotion boost

Given Cresswell's experience in the Championship, enjoying an impressive spell on loan at Millwall last season, Southampton could be wise to land the defender on loan in January. Though, it must be said, it seems unlikely that Leeds would let their youngster leave to a side who sit just three points behind them in the Championship. Cresswell's lack of game time shows that he could do with a move, even if short-term, with the defender starting just one league game so far this season.

When given the opportunity at Millwall, Cresswell impressed former boss Gary Rowett, who previously said:

“Knowing his dad and the character he had, you can see that in the lad as well. He’s been brought up really well with a real hunger for work-rate. He’s an aggressive boy who wants to fight, I think that’s why Millwall was something they were very, very keen on even though they had some very good other options. A loan player wants to know they’ll get a fair chance and what you’re offering is actually what it says on the tin – not just to try and get the player into our club. He’s not going to be our player at the end of it, he’s going to be Leeds’ player, so we’ve got to do the best job we can along the way.”