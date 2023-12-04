Sunderland are reportedly in danger of losing a player who could “amass a lot of caps” for his country, with a number of clubs interested in snapping him up.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats could be in the market for new signings when the January transfer window opens, in order to boost their chances of being promoted from the Championship this season. Tony Mowbray's side currently sit ninth in the league table, following their 1-1 draw away to Millwall on Saturday, and added quality and depth could help get them out of what is a dip in form that has seen the manager's future thrown into doubt.

Sunderland have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, with AFC Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi one player who is seen as a target for the Black Cats. Elsewhere, Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku is considered another transfer target for Mowbray's men, as the club look to bring in attacking reinforcements.

On the flip side, however, Sunderland could keep it difficult to keep hold of certain players, one of which being Jack Clarke who has been linked with a winter window exit, and another update regarding a different individual.

Trai Hume could leave Sunderland

According to a worrying report from TEAMtalk, Sunderland youngster Trai Hume is wanted by a host of English clubs, ahead of a potential exit from the Stadium of Light, with the club tempted into selling due to the profit they can make.

"Burnley, Leicester City and Leeds United are among a host of clubs are looking at Sunderland full-back Trai Hume, TEAMtalk can reveal. Northern Ireland international Hume arrived at Sunderland from Linfield in 2022 in a bargain deal worth less than £200,000. The 21-year-old has impressed hugely and that has seen a host of clubs showing a strong interest in securing his services.

"TEAMtalk sources have told us that Premier League side Burnley, along with Championship promotion contenders Leicester and Leeds, are looking closely at Hume. Hume only signed a new long-term contract in the summer, now due to last until 2027 with the option of an extra year, but Sunderland will be tempted into a sale given the profit they can make on him."

Losing Hume could be a real setback for Sunderland, considering both the impact he is having at the moment and his long-term worth as a player. The 21-year-old's current influence is summed up by the fact that he has started all 19 Championship appearances so far this season.

Trai Hume's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 19 Tackle per game 3.3 Aerial duel wins per game 2.6 Clearances per game 1.6

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has heaped praise on his compatriot, too, saying he thinks he could be a regular for his country for years to come, along with Liverpool's Conor Bradley:

"I think Conor (Bradley has maybe more in his locker than just us seeing him as a right-back. The decision for me in the previous two games was that we played with a back three and I had seen Conor play consistently as a right wing-back for Bolton. Trai had played as a right-back or a left-sided centre-back in a three, but I see two very young players who I’d be very surprised if they don’t amass a lot of caps for Northern Ireland."

Sunderland appear to be in a strong position to retain Hume's services, as his Black Cats deal runs until the summer of 2027, but it'll be interesting to see if they are tempted to move him on at the right price.