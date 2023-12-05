Sunderland are on the hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Tony Mowbray, and they are reportedly eyeing a 43-year-old as their next boss.

Sunderland sack Mowbray

On Monday evening, the Black Cats made the huge decision to relieve the 60-year-old of his duties, following a slight dip in form of late - one that has seen Sunderland drop to ninth place in the Championship. Some from outside of Sunderland may see it as a harsh decision, with Mowbray guiding his side into the Championship playoffs only last season, and still being in the hunt to go up once again at the time of his dismissal.

Those high up at the club have made their decision, however, not seeing the Englishman as the right man to take the team forward, and there is now a search to find the ideal appointment at the Stadium of Light. The hope will be that a new manager is in place in time for Sunderland's Championship clash at home to West Brom on Saturday lunchtime, but a rushed decision also has to be avoided.

Sunderland linked with Julien Sable

According to the i's Mark Douglas, Sunderland could be interested in making Julien Sable their next manager, who is currently the assistant to Francesco Farioli at Nice, with the 43-year-old seen as an alternative to more experienced options such as Neil Warnock and Mick McCarthy.

"Short-term, experienced options like Neil Warnock and former boss Mick McCarthy would be interested but aren’t likely to get a look in. Julien Sable, assistant to Farioli at Nice, has been linked and may be a contender."

Sable, who plays an attacking 4-3-3 formation, could be an interesting appointment by Sunderland, coming in as more of a left-field choice than someone who has been there and done it in the English game time and time again, such as Warnock and McCarthy.

Granted, the Frenchman doesn't yet have any experience as an out-and-out manager at senior level, instead often being an assistant, but Danny Rohl's promising start to life at Sheffield Wednesday shows that a young, inexperienced individual can still come in and make a positive impression.

Sable has at least managed Nice B, prior to joining up with Farioli and his backroom team, as well as enjoying spells in charge of Saint-Etienne B and Under-19 teams, so he has shown that he can manage in the past.

Sunderland's last 10 permanent managers Year Tony Mowbray 2022-2023 Alex Neil 2022-2022 Lee Johnson 2020-2022 Phil Parkinson 2019-2020 Jack Ross 2018-2019 Chris Coleman 2017-2018 Simon Grayson 2017-2017 David Moyes 2016-2017 Sam Allardyce 2015-2016 Dick Advocaat 2015-2015

Granted, the step up to Sunderland could be great, and act as more of a risk, but it may be nice to see the Black Cats make a bold decision. It remains to be seen who the club's choice of manager will be, but it will be fascinating to see who they end up going with in the coming days.