Following the news of Sunderland parting ways with manager Tony Mowbray, the Black Cats are now searching for the next manager to take the hot seat at The Stadium of Light. It will be a role that comes with great pressure, given that Mowbray led his side to a place in the play-offs last season, before setting them on course to compete for a shot at Wembley once again in the current campaign. Despite that, however, Sunderland opted to start a new era at the club.

Mowbray departed with the club three points adrift of the Championship's top six after a 1-1 draw against Millwall. Now, ahead of a fresh start, Sunderland must get their next appointment right and have reportedly eyed an ambitious move in order to do exactly that.

Sunderland manager news

Mowbray's sacking may either look like a stroke of genius or one of the most regretful decisions of the season come May, as Sunderland seek promotion. The former Blackburn Rovers boss had the ship steadied, but it seems as though the Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus wants more than just to float towards the top flight. Instead, they want to be ruthlessly blistering onwards and upwards, which they could do if they land one particular managerial target.

According to TeamTalk, Sunderland are eyeing a move for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, who has entered their shortlist alongside Reims boss Will Still. The Ipswich manager secured promotion from League One last season and now has his side sitting as high as second in the Championship and well on course to secure back-to-back promotions. With that said, on paper, it seems an ambitious move for Sunderland to be going after McKenna, who has the Premier League in his sight at Portman Road.

"Incredible" McKenna would transform Sunderland

It's no real surprise that McKenna has reportedly entered Sunderland's shortlist to replace Mowbray. The Ipswich boss has completely turned things around at Portman Road, taking the Blues from mid-table mediocracy to promotion in League One, before within touching distance of the Premier League. A young manager ready to take charge at the top level, the manager ticks all the boxes.

McKenna's unbeaten record against Sunderland is also impressive and has given those at the club a first-hand look at what he can do. In the end, however, it may come down to whether the former Manchester United man is willing to ditch his Ipswich project for a place at a club currently outside of the top six. The likely answer could well be a no on that front.

McKenna has received deserved praise for his work at Ipswich, including from Millwall manager Joe Edwards.

"He’s done an incredible job. Going in at League One level they’ve built real momentum and came up and, to be fair to them, to go from League One to the Championship is a big step up. And to carry on the momentum in the way they have… they play good attacking football, they have a lot of energy and speed. Not only have they put an impressive amount of points on the board already, they’re also good to watch.

“I’m pleased for Kieran as someone I’ve known for a long time but I’m well aware that it’s going to be a real difficult game for us on Wednesday. But a challenge we’re looking forward to getting straight back to after the disappointment of Saturday.”