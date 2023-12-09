Following their shock decision to sack Tony Mowbray, Sunderland's first priority must be finding a new manager and one who can pick up where Mowbray left off to guide the Black Cats towards the play-offs in the Championship.

So far, we've seen the likes of Will Still and Kim Hellberg linked with the Sunderland job, as those at the Stadium of Light continue their search for the next manager in the all-important hot seat.

Whoever arrives will have the almost immediate responsibility of making their mark on the Sunderland side through the January transfer window, which could make or break their season. That said, the Black Cats are reportedly already eyeing a move for one particular La Liga gem.

Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland don't operate with the biggest budget in the Championship, instead often relying on cheap moves or smart loan deals to keep their promotion hopes alive. We've seen the likes of Amad Diallo arrive before becoming a crucial player in a short loan period at Sunderland in what is the perfect example of how wise they can be in the transfer market. Now, they could show off this transfer tactic yet again to welcome a La Liga gem to Wearside.

According to TEAMtalk, Sunderland are eyeing a move to sign Sevilla youngster Musa Drammeh, who is available for a cut-price in January with his contract coming to an end in six months. The Black Cats have already reportedly sent scouts to watch the forward play for Sevilla Atletico - Sevilla's B team - this season and could now strike to land a bargain deal.

Sunderland aren't the only Championship club reportedly interested in Drammeh, however, with Birmingham City also eyeing a January move for the young striker, who is on the verge of a first-team debut at Sevilla.

Drammeh's stats show that he is a player ready for first-team football, whether that be for Sevilla or, indeed, another European club. The forward has scored five goals and assisted a further two strikes in 13 appearances for the La Liga side's B team in the current campaign so far. And at 22 years old, Drammeh must start making steps towards bigger and better things.

We saw last season just how much young players can thrive at Sunderland through the success of Diallo. If the Black Cats can now land another young gem in the form of Drammeh, they could finally have a replacement for their former loanee's star power. Heading into the weekend, only Watford and Preston North End have scored fewer goals than Sunderland in the Championship's top ten this season, highlighting just how important it is for them to reinforce their attacking options when the January transfer window opens.

Of course, Sunderland must first find a new manager after Mowbray's dismissal before turning their attention to additions who have the chance to transform things at the Stadium of Light ahead of a key promotion push. Whether Drammeh is part of that push as a new arrival remains to be seen, however.