After suffering play-off heartbreak last season, it's no surprise that Sunderland are once again on course to secure their shot at a place at Wembley, even if it is early days. Tony Mowbray's side currently sit inside the play-off spots on goal difference. Given how tight things are in the Championship so far this season, the January transfer window could make or break Sunderland's season.

The Wearside club weren't the busiest during the summer, with their most exciting deal coming in the form of Jobe Bellingham, who has since enjoyed success at The Stadium of Light. Further reinforcements could come through the door during January and that may include one specific target.

Sunderland transfer news

Since the end of Amad Diallo's loan spell last season, whilst Sunderland haven't been incredibly short on goals, they have missed the spark that the Manchester United youngster provided. Another attacking addition could be made a priority in the New Year, and that's where Luciano Rodriguez comes in.

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, relayed by The 72, Sunderland are eyeing a move for Rodriguez, who has continued to impress for Uruguay top flight side Liverpool. The forward can play in any of the front three roles, which could hand Mowbray a major boost when it comes to positional depth. Though considered an ambitious deal, Sunderland will reportedly have the funds available following the sale of Ross Stewart during the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether the Black Cats can secure a deal, but the fact that they've scouted Rodriguez suggests that they're certainly keen on the Liverpool forward.

"Incredible" Rodriguez would boost Sunderland's promotion chances

At just 20-years-old, Rodriguez's stats show that he is seemingly a player full of potential and someone that Sunderland should be desperate to sign. At Liverpool this season, the forward has been involved in 10 goals in 27 appearances to attract the interest of Mowbray and co. The Uruguay U20 may only get better with time too, and could even look to follow in the footsteps of his compatriots, Luis Suarez and Darwin Nunez, by enjoying success in English football, potentially starting with promotion at Sunderland.

January looks set to be an important month for Rodriguez's career, especially if the Black Cats make their move. In the Championship, he'd likely gain even more attention and even more praise after already impressing the likes of Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who said:

"Luciano Rodríguez is absolutely incredible at Sudamericano U-20. Already one of the biggest individual winners of the tournament without a doubt."

As Sunderland look to finally replace the spark of Diallo, who played a pivotal part in their play-off push last season, Rodriguez could be the player to turn to and feature alongside star man Jack Clarke. Throughout his career so far, the versatile forward has shown several signs that he's only just getting started when it comes to goals.