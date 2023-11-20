Sunderland are rivalling a number of other clubs for the signing of an attacking ace who is in electrifying form this season, according to a fresh transfer update.

Sunderland eyeing January signings

The Black Cats are one of many clubs who are likely to consider new signings once the January transfer window opens, as they look to add a sprinkling of extra quality and depth to their squad. The second half of the season will be relentless for Tony Mowbray's side as they hunt for promotion - international breaks make it more stop-start before Christmas - and some new faces could be needed to maintain Sunderland's momentum in their Championship playoff push.

The Black Cats have certainly been linked with plenty of players in recent weeks, with AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi reportedly wanted by Sunderland, and Uruguayan attacker Luciano Rodriguez also believed to be a target at the Stadium of Light.

It would be a surprise if no signings were made by Mowbray, especially if he was to lose a key player such as Jack Clarke in January, and now another name has been thrown into the mix as a possible addition.

Sunderland want Kwame Poku

According to a new report from TEAMtalk, Sunderland are in the mix to sign Peterborough United attacker Kwame Poku, with other clubs also keen on snapping him up.

"Sources have told TEAMtalk that Sunderland, West Brom, Millwall, Ipswich, Bristol City and Stoke are among the clubs looking at him.

"Poku’s attacking production as well as his versatility will both be attractive assets for sides that feel he’s ready to take the step up. Indeed, the 22-year-old can play on either wing, and has also been known to play through the middle of the attack and in an attacking-midfield role, owing to his abilities both as a provider and a finisher."

Poku is having a fantastic season for Peterborough to date, proving to be one of the most reliable sources of end product in League One since August. The Sunderland transfer target has scored and assisted six times apiece in the league in 2023/24, coming in 14 starts in the competition, and he has been handed three Man of the Match awards by WhoScored.

Still only 22, Poku has been a highly thought of player for some time now and is finally starting to add end product and maturity to his potential, with former Colchester United manager John McGreal once saying of him back in 2020:

"We have to be careful about how we talk about the boy, because he’s only 18 years of age and we don’t want to get fixated on him. We need him to keep away from the media spotlight and stuff at the minute and pick and choose when we can get him into that as well, because he’s a huge talent."

Poku could bring that extra firepower that is needed in Sunderland's squad during the end of the season and beyond, while his age means he should only continue to get even better in the coming years. If the Black Cats could seal a move for him, it would be an inspired piece of business.