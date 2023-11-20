Amid talks over the potential sale of the club, West Bromwich Albion have done well to keep up in the race to secure a place in the Championship play-off places come the end of the season. Carlos Corberan deserves most of the credit for the Baggies' start, given that he was forced to endure a difficult summer transfer window at The Hawthorns.

Sitting seventh and only outside the all-important top six on goal difference, the former Huddersfield Town manager may well take West Brom back to previous heights with some financial backing. The potential sale of the club could see those at West Brom aim to welcome one specific January target and someone who could make all the difference in their pursuit of Championship promotion.

West Brom transfer news

During the summer transfer window, West Brom welcomed just three players whilst bidding farewell to the likes of Dara O'Shea and Jake Livermore. On paper, they should not be in a position to compete for a play-off place, but here Corberan's side are, ready to shock the rest of England's second tier by vying for a place at Wembley. If the Baggies can get their takeover across the line by the January transfer window, then they could welcome a potential game-changer.

According to TeamTalk, West Brom are looking at a move to sign Kwame Poku, who has got off to a blistering start for Peterborough United in League One this season. The winger's form, which has seen him rise to the top of the League One assist chart with six to match his six goals, has reportedly attracted the interest of Sunderland, Millwall, Ipswich Town, Bristol City and Stoke City, alongside the Baggies.

"Excellent" Poku could make Championship move

It's fair to say that Poku has more than proved his quality in League One this season - quality that could be replicated in the Championship. The left-footed winger with 12 goals involvements in 16 league games this season is still only 22-years-old, and looks likely to get better and better. (Kwame Poku stats - Transfermarkt)

Having already made his international debut for Ghana, this is a player who looks ready to take things up a level when it comes club action, which could leave West Brom in good stead when chasing his signature. With a number of clubs reportedly interested in the Peterborough man, however, the Midlands club may have to act quickly.

Enduring an impressive rise all the way from his Colchester United spell, Poku has earned plenty of praise, including from former U's manager John McGreal. McGreal told The Gazette Standard back in 2020:

“I thought KP was excellent - it was an outstanding performance from such a young lad. The thing is with him, I can put him on the left wing, on the right wing or I can have him as the number ten.

“What he does in all three of the roles is as good as I’ve seen a person do. He’s 18 years of age and he’s got a huge, huge career in the game if he keeps listening and learning which he does – that’s the big thing with Kwame."