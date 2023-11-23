West Bromwich Albion have been handed a boost after learning that one of their first-team players has returned to training, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

West Brom injury news

The Baggies haven't had the best luck when it comes to players being sidelined this season, but supporters have recently received some positive news surrounding the fitness of four of their senior squad members who have been out of action. Josh Maja, John Swift, Daryl Dike and Adam Reach have all returned to the grass during the international break as they step up their recovery and get closer to once again being competitively involved, and if the following update is to be believed, they aren’t the only ones who will soon stage their comeback.

Back in January, Martin Kelly sustained a serious knee injury and he’s been ruled out ever since having undergone surgery to rectify his problem, meaning that he’s hardly had a chance to prove what he’s capable of since putting pen to paper.

The Hawthorns right-back has only made seven senior appearances following his arrival from Crystal Palace last summer (Transfermarkt - Kelly statistics), though when he’s ready to return to action, the 33-year-old will be hoping that he can nail down a regular starting place and make a positive impression on Carlos Corberan.

Martin Kelly returns to full training

According to BirminghamLive, Kelly has returned to training and could be available for the first team in a few weeks time, with the plan being to build up his fitness by giving him game time with West Brom’s youth side.

“The lesser spotted Martin Kelly was welcomed back into first-team training this week by his teammates, who have long awaited his return. Still with some weeks to go, and likely under 21s minutes, before he might be considered for a place in the match-day squad, it's a significant step forward for Kelly.”

Corberan handed boost over "outstanding" Kelly

Whilst Kelly hasn’t been able to showcase his talents since joining, West Brom will know that they still have a fantastic player on their hands, so it will be a huge boost for Corberan to finally have the defender at his disposal having been ruled out since the start of the year.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the colossus was averaging 3.4 aerial wins and 2.6 clearances per game last season in the Championship for the Baggies (WhoScored - Kelly statistics), highlighting the rock he can be at the heart of the backline, but he’s also capable of getting involved in the final third.

The Whiston-born talent has posted 12 contributions (eight assists and four goals) since the start of his career, which shows that he can use his athletic pace to burst down the flank, take on his marker and create chances for both himself and his fellow teammates in the opposition’s half.

West Brom’s “outstanding” player, as hailed by Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, even has the versatility to operate everywhere across the backline and slightly higher up on the right side of the midfield, so for all of the qualities that he brings to the squad, the sooner he returns, the better.