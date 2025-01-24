One West Brom star who has already hailed new manager Tony Mowbray has received an offer to leave The Hawthorns, according to Fabrizio Romano.

West Brom lose on Mowbray’s return

Mowbray sealed a return to West Brom earlier this month, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract almost 16 years after he previously left the club for Celtic.

The 61-year-old’s first game in charge came against Middlesbrough and unfortunately ended in a 2-0 defeat, with the Baggies currently out of the Championship playoff places as a result.

Mowbray will get the chance to make a winning return at The Hawthorns against Portsmouth on Saturday, though, and there is still time for club chiefs to bolster the squad in the transfer market before the February 3 deadline.

Isaac Price became the first January signing, with the midfielder arriving from Standard Liege, and there have been rumours of a forward addition. St Gallen striker Willem Geubbels has been mooted as a potential option on loan, with a move for Ipswich Town’s Ali Al-Hamadi falling through.

West Brom's next 5 Championship fixtures Date West Brom vs Portsmouth January 25 Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom February 1 West Brom vs Sheffield Wednesday February 8 West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers February 12 Millwall vs West Brom February 15

It's not all incoming rumours doing the rounds, though, with a worrying update emerging on Grady Diangana.

Burnley make “offer” for West Brom star Diangana

As per transfer expert Romano, rivals Burnley have made an “offer” for Diangana, who is also attracting interest from Italy and Spain. The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season as things stand. However, he has turned down the proposal from Turf Moor.

Diangana started Mowbray’s first game at the Riverside, playing the entire 90 minutes in a position just off the striker. However, the club will know they are in a position where they can lose the DR Congo international for nothing relatively soon, so cashing in before the February 3 deadline could be an option.

Of course, Parma and Celta Vigo can go down the pre-contract agreement route due to Diangana’s contract situation.

The Baggies star seems happy under Mowbray, though, already praising the new manager, describing him as “very inspiring”.

"It's been great, it's always good to get advice and inspiration from someone like Tony. He was very inspiring before the game, making sure we enjoy the game and express ourselves. We know the experience he's got, we've seen the style he's played at the previous teams he's been at, it's exciting for us to have the opportunity to work with him. Hopefully he can get us up.

“He was very open about wanting to get to know each player, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are and was very open for us to go and have a chat with him. He loves someone who loves football, so if you ever have something on your chest you can go and get it out."