Southampton are in pole position to sign Norwich City star Max Aarons this summer and he could replace defender Tino Livramento.

Who will Southampton sign this summer?

Following relegation from the Premier League last season, the upcoming Championship campaign comes as crucial for Russell Martin and co as they aim to bounce back immediately.

A succession of players have uncertain futures at St. Mary's Stadium, though, with Lyanco, Kyle Walker-Peters, Paul Onuachu, Che Adams, Livramento and Kamaldeen Sulemana all linked with potential exits alongside the obvious few.

Romeo Lavia, who signed for Southampton just last summer from Man City, is attracting serious interest from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and he could leave for as much as £50 million.

The Belgian could join a mass exodus which may also include club captain James Ward-Prowse and Armel Bella-Kotchap, with Mohammed Salisu apparently joining AS Monaco as well.

These departures could raise significant funds, if all sold for their valuations, but Saints supporters will be eager to see their side make more moves in terms of incomings.

Exciting starlet Shea Charles, signing from treble-winners Man City, has joined Southampton for around £10.5 million - following on from Derrick Abu, Ryan Manning and Josh McNamara.

It's been weeks since Southampton last confirmed a major signing, but talkSPORT have some good news in this regard, as it is believed they're favourites to sign Aarons from Norwich.

The 23-year-old, who is being "lined up" as a possible replacement for Livramento, could make a move to the south coast as Martin's side enter pole position for his signing.

Not much else is said beyond this from talkSPORT, only that they're out in front in the race for Aarons, which will certainly come as an encouraging update.

How good is Max Aarons?

The Englishman was an absolute mainstay for Norwich last season, playing more Championship minutes than any of this teammates and starting nearly every game (WhoScored).

Aarons is a highly experienced second tier player, despite his relative young age, making him a sure-fire candidate to succeed Livramento at right-back.

The full-back has previously been linked to major clubs in England like Tottenham, with pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor even once calling Aarons the "perfect" full-back.

“He's just got that speed," the former Villa striker told Football Insider.

“I’ve been disappointed that Doherty hasn’t played so much but I do think Doherty’s more of a wing-back than a right-back. He’s not the best at defending, he’s better going forward.

“If you had a super-strong right-sided centre-back of a three then you could let Doherty fly forward but Spurs haven’t got that.

“For me, Max Aarons is the perfect right-back. Up and down. He can defend, he’s quick.

“I’m sure that’s one Spurs will be hoping to get over the line.”

Meanwhile, Jon Newsome commenting on his potential all the way back in 2021.

"The great thing that I love about Max Aarons is that he's 21 years old," said Newsome.

"He's played over 100 first-team games which, by itself, speaks volumes for me.

"The lad's done the hard yards. He's learned his craft, and he's still a very, very young man. He's had some outstanding performances this season undoubtedly."