West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer's move to Luton Town has now stalled as journalist Alan Nixon shares a Hawthorns transfer twist.

Who will leave West Brom this summer?

Carlos Corberan's side have seen a plethora of last season's squad leave this summer, with Dara O'Shea, Jake Livermore, Archie Oliver, Rico Richards, Zach Ashworth, Karlan Grant and Kean Bryan all departing in some capacity.

Some of the aforementioned left the club on permanent deals, including O'Shea to Burnley for around £7 million, while the likes of Livermore departed West Brom as a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

After an inconsistent end to the 2022/2023 Championship season, the Baggies narrowly missed out on a play-off promotion spot, falling just short of Sunderland in sixth - and Corberan will be hoping his new-look side can mount a better challenge next campaign.

West Brom have just one confirmed signing under their belt as we now reach August and the final stretch of this transfer window - namely midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento on loan from Premier League side Brighton.

However, before Corberan's side announce further new arrivals, it appears more exits could be on the cards this summer and one player who has attracted serious top flight interest is shot-stopper Palmer.

Luton Town, after their fairytale promotion to the big time via a play-off win at Wembley, have been in talks to sign the 26-year-old who started 23 league games as West Brom's number one last season.

It was believed he was nearing a move to the Hatters, with newspaper journalist Nixon claiming both Luton and West Brom had agreed on a transfer fee for the keeper.

Sharing an update on his prospective departure, Nixon says there's been a twist, as he writes on his Patreon (via West Brom News).

According to the reporter, Palmer's move has now stalled due to personal terms. Indeed, Luton's need to insert relegation clauses into contracts has resulted in the transfer facing total collapse.

Palmer would have picked up a pay rise with his move to Kenilworth Road, but his wages would've also been cut dramatically if Luton face relegation at the end of next campaign.

As a result, the Englishman is no closer to leaving West Brom and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

How good is Alex Palmer?

The goalkeeper worked his way into the West Brom number one spot last season, earning praise and ultimately doing a solid job succeeding Sam Johnstone between the sticks.

According to WhoScored, Palmer ranked as one of their top 10 best-performing players by average match rating, with Corberan holding him in very high esteem.

After a 2-1 win over Sunderland last term, the Baggies boss singled him out for praise for some key saves, sayinh he deserves just as much credit as the goalscorers.

Corberan said:

"Alex Palmer I didn't play against before, but they are a group of players I knew before I came here. Palmer has grown very well, he's growing a lot and he's helping the team a lot.

"We've talked about the goal of Rogic and the goal of Dike, but the save that Palmer did in the first moments of the game, the more competitive moments of the game, changed everything.

"Maybe you don't change it at 2-0, maybe yes but maybe no. Maybe thanks to this save, we now have three points."