Kalvin Phillips’ injury has one silver lining

Leeds United’s promotion party is ready to begin.

The Whites are a Premier League side once again, and they’re going to cap off their season by lifting the Championship trophy.

Unfortunately, they will be without their star man for the conclusion of the season as it has been confirmed that Kalvin Phillips’ knee injury will keep him out of the remaining games.

As heart-breaking as it is for the Leeds-born midfielder to potentially miss out on playing in the game prior to United lifting the title, it will allow another man to enjoy that moment, and he is more than deserving of it.

Indeed, playing without Phillips is nothing new for Marcelo Bielsa with the Yorkshire Pirlo missing a handful of games through suspension this term, and when he has been without the 24-year-old his go-to move has been to put Ben White into midfield and bring Gaetano Berardi into the fold.

The sun seems to be setting on Berardi’s Leeds career, his contract is up at the end of the season, and numerous reports throughout the campaign have suggested United aren’t going to be extending his deal.

Aside from academy graduates, nobody in this squad has been at the club for as long as the centre-back, and after sticking with the club for six years, it seems fitting that he’ll get to play out the final few games of United’s title-winning campaign.

The 31-year-old has been loyal to United, and while he hasn’t always been the most reliable player, setting the record for most red cards in the club’s history this season, he’s always played with his heart on his sleeve, and that has earnt him cult hero status amongst supporters.

Unfortunately, his final bow won’t be in front of a packed-out stadium with games going on behind closed doors, but it seems as though Phillips’ injury may open the door to him being able to end his Leeds career on the pitch celebrating the club’s greatest achievement in almost 20 years with his teammates.