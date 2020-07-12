Leeds ace Patrick Bamford had a day to forget

They may have left it late, but in the end, Leeds got the job done in their clash against Swansea.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had to wait until the 89th minute to find an opener, with substitute Pablo Hernandez proving himself to be the hero.

And whilst the Whites picked up all three points and took another step towards clinching automatic promotion this season, one man’s performance certainly left a lot to be desired.

Patrick Bamford has found himself the target of criticism from some Leeds fans this campaign for his performances, and on Sunday afternoon, did little to prove his critics wrong.

Aside from missing a couple of glorious chances, including one from a header, Bamford just couldn’t contribute to the game in any other way either.

In 99 minutes of action, he managed just 14 total touches of the ball, making only eight passes. Whilst playing as the lone man up top can often be a thankless task, the 26-year-old never really found himself involved in the build-up, often looking isolated.

And that frustration seemed to boil over on one too many occasion, committing four fouls. With Swansea lining up in a back-three, Bamford had his work cut out to try and keep them honest, but once again struggled to impose himself.

Out of just the five total duels he contested in the game, he lost every single one of them, and once again showed why the forward may find it difficult at Premier League level to be a reliable goal-scorer for Leeds.

Had it not been for Hernandez, there may have been a real outcry to Bamford’s performance. So even the fact the Whites ended up winning, shouldn’t see Bielsa turning a blind eye to the striker’s struggles once more.

If promotion is secured, the Leeds boss surely needs to be far more ruthless with the misfiring forward. Whether that’s dropping him to the bench for someone else, or even cutting their losses on him, Bielse needs to take stand.