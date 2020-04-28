Exclusive: Chris Kamara says a voided season would be ‘heartbreaking’ for Leeds

The current fate of this season remains uncertain. After English football was plunged into the darkness of a government-enforced hiatus, fans have felt an entire spectrum of emotions. Potential return dates have been spitballed around but none carry much promise at this moment in time.

As the UK continues to be hit hard by the devastating effects of the pandemic, it becomes more of a chance that English football may be chalked off for this season. Whilst Germany have seen teams return to training in small groups, the UK is showing no real signs of improving. The country was forced into a nationwide lockdown on March 23, following the pause of football more than six weeks ago.

Although a null and void season could be the only sensible option, it will leave clubs on the brink of success devastated.

Leeds United look determined to break their 16-year spell in the second division and return to the Premier League after a thrilling season. Battling with West Bromwich Albion for the top spot, the Whites have secured 71 points this campaign, winning 21 of their matches. The Baggies are right on their heels with just one point between them.

Football FanCast spoke to Chris Kamara about the notion of this season being expunged, to which he replied: “I’m going to leave that to the authorities because this is a difficult decision. Whatever decision they make won’t please everybody.

“My personal opinion is, what’s the rush? The season was supposed to end in May but we’ve been on lockdown, so does it really matter when we finish it – between now and January? These are special circumstances.”

Similar to Liverpool, who have taken the Premier League by storm this campaign, Leeds have a lot at stake. Not only could a promotion and potential title win be in jeopardy, but Marcelo Bielsa is worryingly close to the end of his contract with the club. After missing out in the 2019 play-offs against Derby, the Argentine could be looking to move on unless Leeds can guarantee top-flight football next season.

Not only will fans be forced to endure another season in the Championship, but they could lose their manager as well if this season is chalked from the books. There is no guarantee Leeds could replicate this form next term either as they restart the push for promotion.

“That would be a mega shame,” Kamara said on the Championship’s potential threat. “From September, people were saying West Brom and Leeds will go up automatically, and that didn’t change, even when they had sticky periods.

“It would be a terrible situation for them, but once again, they’ll be around the table, they’ll be involved with the leagues making the decision. Liverpool at the top of the Premier League will be at the heart of it as well, and they’ll all be hoping that they come to the right decision and all the clubs are in agreement.

“But from a Leeds point of view, after banging on the door for as long as they have been now, it would be heartbreaking for them if the season was declared null and void.”

According to Sky Sports, a meeting to discuss the fate of the 2019/20 season will commence on Friday, May 1. Authorities are reportedly aiming for a behind-closed-doors return in June.

