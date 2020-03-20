Phil Hay suggests Troy Deeney as potential Leeds signing

The Athletic’s Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay has suggested Watford striker Troy Deeney as a realistic signing for the club should they win promotion to the Premier League this season, in his latest Q&A.

What did he say?

Well, Hay’s Q&A was based around who fans believe they vould realistically bring to Elland Road should they go up if and when the 2019/20 campaign resumes.

Before the debate had even started, the journalist threw one name out there straightaway – the Hornets centre-forward.

Hay said: “Here’s a name to start us off – Troy Deeney. Vastly experienced, a sharp finisher, strong, very good at handling pressure and out of contract in 2021. His father was a Leeds fan too so he knows the score round here.”

Would he be a good addition?

He certainly would be.

As Hay points out, firstly the 31-year-old knows all about Leeds because of his dad, and you would have to think that he has the personality and self-confidence to fit in well at Elland Road.

He is someone who fights for the shirt, and as the journalist says he would also add some real experience to Leeds’ frontline if they were to make their long-awaited return to the English top flight.

Indeed, Deeney has scored 43 goals in 154 Premier League outings for Watford, while he has also shown his ability and setting up his teammates too with 21 assists.

One of Bielsa’s priorities this summer should the Yorkshire outfit win promotion could be to add some players with know-how and experience to his squad, and the 31-year-old very much fits the bill as a realistic signing.

Rated at £7.2m by Transfermarkt, it will be interesting to see what happens with the striker this summer when he will have just 12 months remaining on his contract at Vicarage Road.

