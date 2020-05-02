[QUIZ] The wheels spectacularly fall off this Leeds United wagon

In the early noughties, Leeds United were the young pretenders with an incredible squad made up of the best of British, with the odd Frenchman and Australian thrown into the mix. How David O’Leary’s side failed to lift any silverware during that time is anyone’s guess and a grave shame given the talent was on show.

It was all short-lived and for a club who started the century on the such upward curve, the wheels were to fall off quite spectacularly as poor management at the very top saw a breakup of this great team and inevitable relegation that has seen the Whites out of the top flight ever since.

So how much do you remember of that last season in the Premier League?