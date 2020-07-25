Phil Hay reveals what Pontus Jansson did after Leeds were promoted

Leeds United have finally been promoted.

Unfortunately, one man who didn’t get to experience that joyous moment with United was Pontus Jansson.

Indeed, the Swede was sold to Brentford in the summer, and despite the hectic celebrations we saw at Elland Road last week, you can’t help but feel things would have been just a bit wilder if Jansson had been there as well.

The club meant so much to the defender during his time in Yorkshire, the evident dejection after last season’s playoff loss showed just how desperate he was to go up with Leeds.

However, despite reportedly leaving the club under some less than amicable circumstances with reports of Marcelo Bielsa losing patience with him still circulating to this day, he did something admirable after United’s promotion last week.

What’s been said then?

Phil Hay once again found himself talking about Jansson almost 12 months on from his departure.

The journalist was discussing Jansson and Bielsa’s fall out, but he then interestingly dropped what the former United star did immediately after his former club’s promotion.

“It was a case of reaching the end of the line, Bielsa was tired of him, tired of his character, and Jansson went for what was quite a low fee, £5m to Brentford, and I actually think that’s been a great signing for them and I still think they have a great chance of going up.” He said (The Phil Hay Show 33:00)

“You’re right, it’s a bit symptomatic of what went on against Derby at the end of that second leg last season. The only thing I would say about Jansson in his defence is that he was one of the people who text the players at Leeds right away after their promotion last Friday, so did (Kemar) Roofe as well.

Commendable

It truly is admirable for a man who has been branded as selfish like Jansson to text his former teammates straight after they’d secured one of the automatic promotion spots that his Brentford team were chasing.

It shows maturity to do such a thing, he could easily have wallowed in his own pity watching his former side achieve something he’s been trying and failing to do for so long, but he genuinely seems happy for them, and it’s great to see that he has still got that relationship with his former teammates.

Say what you will about Jansson, but this was a classy move and one he didn’t need to make.