Who is Eberechi Eze? – Profile

Name: Eberechi Eze

Club: Queens Park Rangers

Date of Birth: 29 June 1998

Position: Attacking midfielder

EBERECHI EZE – HIS CAREER SO FAR

The London-born Eberechi Eze is turning out to become quite a prospect in English football. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is currently plying his trade over at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship but seems to be on the radar of quite a few other clubs, which suggests a move is definitely on the cards for the youngster. Still, at such a young age, it goes without saying that he hasn’t exactly had a rich career so far.

At the very beginning, Eze would try his luck in various youth setups of different English clubs, ranging from stints at Fulham, Arsenal and all the way to Reading and ultimately Millwall, where he finally settled for a while. All of that happened in a relatively short span of time too, somewhere between 2011 and 2014 as his first years in football were quite nomadic, to say the least.

The following two years were spent at Millwall but only in the youth sides as he was registered with their U18 team. In 2016, Eze was released and subsequently picked up by his current club, Queens Park Rangers. And they were indeed the first team to actually put some trust in the younger and watch him develop into a really good young footballer. On 7 January 2017, Eze made his first-team bow in an FA Cup clash against Blackburn Rovers but QPR would ultimately lose the game 1-2.

Still, it would take him some time to cement his place in the team and later on that same year, the youngster was sent out on loan to Wycombe Wanderers and there, he ended up playing a total of 21 games, scoring five goals in the process as well. It was a decent start and the potential was starting to show.

Upon his return to Queens Park Rangers, Eze soon became a regular, even inheriting the no.10 shirt after the arrival of Steve McClaren, ultimately warranting the gesture with a total of 20 goals and 13 assists across 112 games for the team. Now, the future looks bright for the 22-year-old as teams are slowly but surely start to notice him.

It will be interesting to see what the next step in his career is going to be.

TRANSFER LATEST

At the moment, there are quite a few transfer rumours and transfer news surrounding Eze and none as loud and constant as the links with West Ham United. It seems that David Moyes is seriously interested in acquiring the services of the young Queens Park Rangers talent and could make his move in the ongoing summer window.

In some other West Ham United transfer news, it seems that the youngster is valued at around £20m and needless to say, that’s quite a sum for a club that doesn’t exactly have a warchest to play with on the market.

Still, given his talent and potential, the 22-year-old could be worth it.

PLAYER PROFILE

Eze is mostly used as an attacking midfielder for Queens Park Rangers, slotting just behind the striker(s) and being a creative outlet for his team. Interestingly, he can also operate on both flanks so pushing him wide is also an option, making him an incredible asset to have in any squad.

One other thing that can describe his player profile is flexibility both on and off the ball. We’ll see Eze move around the final third and even drop deeper to assist the build-up when necessary. He has a keen eye for a pass and successfully combines with his teammates in tight spaces with short passes and across the pitch with long passes.

With a mean dribble and good spatial awareness, Eze is a big threat in the final third and could develop into a star player soon.