Quiz: Can you remember when these obscure Leeds United flops were signed?

Leeds United and the transfer market haven’t always seen eye-to-eye and as a result, the Whites have brought in some absolute shockers over the years.

In their many quests to return to the Premier League, they have wasted millions on individuals not fit to wear the famous shirt. The great Don Revie would be turning in his grave at some of the dross that have washed up at Elland Road over the years.

In our latest Leeds United teaser, we are putting supporters to the test to see if they can remember the seasons that this rabble were given their chance to don the fabled White shirt…