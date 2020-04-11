 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Championship
  3. Sheffield Wednesday
Quiz: The most obscure Sheffield Wednesday transfers of all time

Quiz: The most obscure Sheffield Wednesday transfers of all time

by Mr. C share
11/4/2020 | 06:10pm

Sheffield Wednesday is a club steeped in history and arguably the biggest team that is out of the top flight at present.

The Premier League is a poorer place without the Owls and the sooner they return to where they belong the better.

Wednesday have had some great players over the years from David Hirst to Chris Waddle and of course the maverick that is Paolo Di Canio; however, they have also had some dross and footballers that many supporters were left shaking their heads at how they were deemed good enough to represent the club and grace the Hillsborough pitch.

We have compiled a quiz on Sheffield Wednesday’s most obscure signings, to see if fans can recognise their Wim Jonks from the Petter Rudis’ of this world…

1 of 20

Can you name this obscure former Sheffield Wednesday player?

Article title: Quiz: The most obscure Sheffield Wednesday transfers of all time

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 