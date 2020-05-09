The Ultimate Sheffield Wednesday transfer misfits [QUIZ]

Sheffield Wednesday is one of the country’s great clubs and it’s an absolute tragedy they are not playing in the Premier League on a weekly basis.
The Owls have got an illustrious history with some great players having graced the Hillsborough turf, with David Hirst, Chris Waddle and Paulo Di Canio springing to mind; however, for all the great talent to don the Blue and White there have been some absolute shockers too – Jay Bothroyd anyone?
In our latest Wednesday quiz we have compiled the most obscure transfers of recent times. Can you recognise these Owls in disguise?
Comments are closed on this article.