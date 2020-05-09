 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The Ultimate Sheffield Wednesday transfer misfits [QUIZ]

by Mr. C share
9/5/2020 | 07:00pm

Sheffield Wednesday is one of the country’s great clubs and it’s an absolute tragedy they are not playing in the Premier League on a weekly basis.

The Owls have got an illustrious history with some great players having graced the Hillsborough turf, with David Hirst, Chris Waddle and Paulo Di Canio springing to mind; however, for all the great talent to don the Blue and White there have been some absolute shockers too – Jay Bothroyd anyone?

In our latest Wednesday quiz we have compiled the most obscure transfers of recent times. Can you recognise these Owls in disguise?

1 of 19

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

