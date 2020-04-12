Quiz: The most obscure signings to have ever played for West Brom

West Brom are currently sitting pretty in the Championship and a return to the Premier League is looking increasingly likely under the guidance of Slaven Bilic.

The Baggies’ return to English football’s top tier would be welcomed, given the size of the football club and the history that surrounds them. However, during these years there have been some seriously obscure players who have graced the Hawthorns turf, in many ways too many to remember.

For all the class acts that have turned out for the Baggies, there has always been a Diego Lugano and Georgios Samaras that have ultimately failed to deliver.

On this warm Easter Sunday, we have compiled a quiz on the most obscure players to have played for West Brom – how many can you name?