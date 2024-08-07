It's set to be a big campaign for Manchester United next season, as Erik ten Hag looks to remedy his side's poor performances in the Premier League last year and build upon their success in the FA Cup.

However, to ensure they aren't left behind by those teams in and around them, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co must provide the Dutchman with additional talent to bolster the first team.

One of the players who's been heavily touted for a move to Old Trafford this summer has been Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but that transfer now looks to be dead in the water due to an unwillingness to meet his hefty £51m price tag.

However, fans shouldn't be too down, as recent reports have now linked the club to another talented midfielder who could be the perfect alternative.

Manchester United transfer news

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, United have now turned their attention to Atalanta star Ederson following the cessation of their efforts to land Ugarte.

The report claims that the Brazilian midfielder is one of the names the Red Devils are considering as an alternative to the PSG ace and that Ten Hag is currently 'mulling over whether to attempt to land Ederson.'

It is not entirely clear how much the 25-year-old would cost, but the report quotes an article from the Standard earlier this summer that reported on a potential £38m deal that would have seen the player move to Liverpool - a move that obviously never transpired.

In all, while Ugarte is off the table, fans should be excited at the prospect of Ederson moving to Old Trafford, as he looks like he could be the perfect alternative.

How Éderson compares to Ugarte

So, if United are now focused on signing Éderson over Ugarte this summer, how do the two midfielders stack up against one another?

Well, the first thing to look at is their attacking output, as while the pair primarily play in central and defensive midfield positions, they would still be expected to chip in with the occasional goal or assist at Old Trafford, and in this metric, the Brazilian comes out way ahead.

For example, in his 53 appearances for the Europa League winners last season, the 6 foot "machine", as dubbed by football writer Carlo Garganese, scored seven goals and provided one assist, which equates to an average of a goal involvement every 6.62 games.

In contrast, the PSG ace provided just three assists in his 37 appearances last season, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 12.33 games. While this is inferior, it's still not too concerning for someone who started more games as an out-and-out six.

That said, when you compare the 23-year-old's Ligue 1 heatmap last season to the player who could be signed in his place, it's clear that while he started as the six, he didn't really play like one.

Okay, so now that it is clear that the Atalanta star is more productive while actually playing deeper than his younger competition, does he also come out on top when we examine their underlying numbers?

Indeed, he does. For example, he ranks far better in the vast majority of underlying metrics, including but not limited to non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive passes and carries, shots and shots on target, key passes and passes into the penalty area, shot-creating actions, blocks, aerial duels won, and he even makes fewer errors that lead to a shot, all per 90.

Éderson vs Ugarte Stats per 90 Éderson Ugarte Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.17 0.06 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.17 0.07 Progressive Passes 6.56 3.91 Progressive Carries 0.97 0.78 Shots 1.17 0.51 Shots on Target 0.37 0.04 Passing Accuracy 83.1% 91.2% Key Passes 0.74 0.54 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.16 0.23 Shot-Creating Actions 2.24 1.63 Goal-Creating Actions 0.17 0.19 Tackles Won 1.56 2.35 Blocks 1.40 1.12 Interceptions 1.43 1.76 Errors That Lead to a Shot 0.02 0.08 Aerial Duels Won 1.09 0.66 Ball Recoveries 6.08 8.14 All Stats via FBref for 23/24 Season

In his defence, the Uruguayan does come out on top in a few metrics such as passing accuracy, goal-creating actions, tackles won, interceptions and ball recoveries per 90, but that is about it.

Ultimately, while missing out on Ugarte has left some United fans feeling understandably disappointed, they should be excited about the prospect of signing Éderson, as in every measurable metric, he appears to be the better option. Therefore, Ratcliffe and Co should do what they can to secure his services this summer.