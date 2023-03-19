Leeds United are not too dissimilar from many Premier League clubs, in that they adore nurturing talent up through their youth ranks to then have them star in the senior squad.

The Whites have felt this feeling on numerous occasions of late, with their outfit boasting the third-lowest average age amongst the 28 players used this season.

This is a figure that could be set to fall even lower, with the quality remaining, should they choose to give Charlie Cresswell his shot in the first team next year.

Having spent a successful season thus far out on loan at Millwall, there is cause to believe that upon returning to Elland Road he will be deemed ready for exposure to Javi Gracia’s team.

However, the youngster's rise to prominence was first kickstarted by Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to hand him his debut back in 2020.

Who is Charlie Cresswell?

The 20-year-old titan, standing at an impressive 6 foot 3, boasts a fine blend of youthful flair with the strength only an experienced defender could bring.

His year on loan at the Den is sure to have only exacerbated this, where he has featured 27 times in the Championship even chipping in with five goals.

What is most impressive is the loanee's consistency, which is outlined by a 7.10 average rating across this league season. This figure is underpinned by 1.2 interceptions, 1.5 tackles and 3.2 clearances per 90 (via Sofascore).

Cresswell’s form for the Lions has understandably earned praise from boss Gary Rowett, who lauded the intelligent head that sits upon his young shoulders.

The 49-year-old claimed: “You’re so aggressive and want to do well but in that position you have to play with a calm head as well as aggression. He has really calmed down and matured in how he thinks about the game.

“He’s getting the benefit from it because he has got amazing attributes for a young centre-back – aggression and desire, sometimes you can’t find them as much nowadays. Honing them is easier than finding them in the first place.”

What truly showcases his improvement in recent years, which has seen him mentioned in the same breath as the first team, is a sharp increase in value.

Back in 2020 Transfermarkt only rated him at a lowly €200k (£177k), which has since skyrocketed to €5m (£4.4m) as of late 2022. This marks a remarkable 2,385% increase across just two years of football.

Cresswell is certainly proving himself at a step above the Championship, and with his continued development could soon do the same in the Premier League next season.