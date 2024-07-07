An "excellent" Leeds United player is now believed to be on the verge of sealing a summer exit from Elland Road, with an agreement reached elsewhere.

Leeds transfer news

The Whites could have a busy summer ahead of them, with incoming signings mooted as a number of key players also potentially head out of the Elland Road exit door.

One individual who could reportedly look to move on is Illan Meslier, who has been linked with a summer switch to Marseille. A transfer to France is thought to appeal to the Leeds goalkeeper as he looks to potentially go from playing in the Championship to Ligue 1.

Diego Llorente and Georginio Rutter are two others who could move on to pastures new between now and the beginning of next season, while the same applies to star winger Crysencio Summerville, for whom the Whites are demanding around £40m this summer. Journalist Ben Jacobs has admitted an exit is possible, saying: "I’m told that if the player said he wanted to leave for a big Premier League club like Chelsea, then Leeds wouldn’t stand in his way."

In terms of new signings, Cohaib Driouech has been linked with trading Eredivisie side Excelsior for Leeds, coming in to replace Wilfried Gnonto should the Italian also depart.

"Excellent" Leeds player close to exit

According to a new update from Football Insider, Charlie Cresswell is closing in on a Leeds exit this summer, with an agreement reached with Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

A medical has already been completed for the 21-year-old, but now certain obstacles appear to be overcome, and a move is about to be confirmed for around £4m. Cresswell had previously failed to agree personal terms with the Ligue 1 outfit.

In truth, this does feel like the right time for Cresswell's Leeds adventure to reach its conclusion, considering he has struggled to ever fully be seen as a key player by Daniel Farke.

Only 14 appearances have come the centre-back's way in a Whites shirt, while last season, he was handed just one start in the Championship, appearing for just 135 minutes in the competition throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

That being said, Gary Rowett has praised Cresswell in the past, having worked alongside each other when the Leeds man spent a spell on loan at Millwall back in 2022/23, calling him "excellent", adding:

"He’s got a knack of finding the right moment. We’ve seen that in a lot of our defenders... Cresswell is on five [goals], and that’s another lovely little knack to have."

Cresswell has unfortunately not enjoyed a great relationship with Farke at Leeds, with the manager seemingly refusing to reinstall him to the first team as the German appeared to have concerns over his attitude.

The £7,500-a-week Cresswell will hopefully go on to have a good career, maturing with age and enjoying more regular football, but the time is right to part ways with Leeds, earning them good money in the process.