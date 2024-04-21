With Tottenham Hotspur still battling for a place inside the Premier League's top four, Ange Postecoglou has been dealt a major blow in the form of injury news at the worst possible time.

Tottenham injury news

In some ways, it sums up Spurs' season that they've been left struggling with injury issues at this stage. The likes of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have already missed parts of the campaign in a squad that isn't exactly filled to the brim with viable options. And that should be the narrative of Postecoglou's first season in charge, which should be at the forefront of Daniel Levy's mind regarding Spurs' summer plans.

Even before the latest injury news, the Lilywhites' list of absences was enough to spark concern, especially as they prepare for a crucial few weeks in pursuit of a Champions League place.

Tottenham's injury list Potential return date (via Premier Injuries) Fraser Forster 03/06/2024 Ryan Sessegnon 03/06/2024 Manor Solomon 03/06/2024 Richarlison 28/04/2024 Pedro Porro No return date

Now, making matters worse, Destiny Udogie is set to miss the rest of the season after confirming the news of his surgery on social media.

Discussing the frustrating injury news, The Athletic's Charlie Eccleshare described it as a "big blow for Spurs", who must now turn elsewhere for options in the final run-in to decide their Premier League fate in the race for top four.

Crucially, Udogie will now miss the North London derby against Arsenal, another London derby in the form of Chelsea, a trip to Anfield to square off against title-hopefuls Liverpool, before games then against relegation candidates Burnley and Sheffield United, with champions-elect Manchester City sandwiched in between. Udogie's injury couldn't be timed worse than now.

"Exciting" Udogie has become an important part under Postecoglou

Both Porro and Udogie are vital to the way that Postecoglou likes his sides to play. Their bravery on and off the ball from full-back plays a large part in the build-up to what the Australian wants to see. And having implemented that using the duo all season, it's difficult to then find viable options to step in within the current squad.

Replacing Udogie may well be Emerson Royal, who hasn't been without his moments to forget in the past. Postecoglou will be well aware of just how big a miss Udogie will be too, having praised the left-back earlier this season.

The former Celtic boss told Football London: "He made a real impact in a tough league as a young man. Serie A is a tough league. He handled himself really well and it was one of those where as soon as we got him in I could see that he wants to improve every day.

“He’s got outstanding attributes and for a 20-year-old he’s already had some really big challenges defensively and he’s handled himself so well. When he has the ball and he runs forward he looks exciting. I’m really pleased to have him in the group.”