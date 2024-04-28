Arsenal could be set to lose one of their young talents after it emerged that he wants to leave the club this summer, with the Gunners potentially set to receive nothing for him.

Arsenal set for big summer

Though they are currently leading the Premier League, Arsenal still have clear areas to strengthen under Mikel Arteta. Am out and out striker is desperately needed, but so too is a midfielder with Kai Havertz looking more comfortable higher up the pitch and the Gunners yet to truly replace Granit Xhaka after he departed last summer.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has struggled for fitness this season, making just his sixth Premier League start against Spurs. Elsewhere, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are both out of contract, while decisions will have to be made on Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira, neither of whom have kicked on this campaign.

Arsenal's midfield options Player Contract until Jorginho 2024 Mo Elneny 2024 Thomas Partey 2025 Declan Rice 2028 Martin Odegaard 2028 Emile Smith Rowe 2026 Fabio Vieira 2027

It is certain that once more, the club will spend big in central midfield this summer, with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes among those that they are considering. But they won't have it all their own way.

Midfielder could leave for free

That comes as it seems that they are set to lose a talent for nothing in the shape of academy man Charlie Patino. The midfielder has spent successive seasons out on loan in the Championship, but after a strong start to his time at Swansea he has fallen down the pecking order, and hasn't started a game since New Year's Day.

With the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly now having moved ahead of him in the Gunners pecking order at academy level, and it seems a departure is likely. In fact, Patino is desperate to make one happen, with Italian media claiming that he has "no intention of staying at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta".

He has drawn admiring glances from both AC Milan and Roma, while the idea of the Serie A is said to "fascinate him". But there is yet no winner of the race, largely because the pair are also battling it out for scout Michele Fratini, who is perhaps the biggest proponent of Patino's talents in world football.

"He’s one of the greatest midfielders around. Left-footed, has innate class and is complete, as he’s adept at recovering balls as well", he told the media last year.

“Plays long balls well and has an excellent long range shot. I put five stars on him. He’s a diamond. I saw him two years ago, but now he’s consecrating himself by taking over Arsenal, one of the biggest teams in England. For him, if I were a chairman, I’d do crazy things.”

Therefore, whoever wins that battle is also likely to win the services of Patino, who will be available on a free transfer this summer with his contract up in north London. Despite his clear talent, it will not be a loss that Arsenal feel too keenly at this moment in time.