Southampton are expected to complete the signing of an "underrated" defender after he accepted an offer to move there in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh claim.

Southampton transfer news

It is an exciting period at St Mary's at the moment, especially compared to this time last year, with a return to the Premier League from the Championship sealed at the first attempt.

Russell Martin will be aware that a lot of business is needed in the summer transfer window to avoid dropping back into the second tier, and rumours continue to emerge regarding potential new signings.

Liverpool centre-back Sepp van den Berg could finally leave Anfield on a permanent deal this summer having enjoyed various loan spells elsewhere in recent years, and Southampton are in the mix to sign the 22-year-old Dutchman. They could have to spend £12.5m to get their man, but he remains a young defender with plenty of long-term promise.

Elsewhere, Saints are believed to have made contact with Peterborough United central defender Ronnie Edwards, with the 21-year-old a highly rated prospect backed to play for England one day. However, Everton have also been linked with the Englishman and see him as a possible replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite.

Now, it looks as though one piece of incoming business has been all but agreed at St Mary's following a key transfer update.

Southampton set to sign "underrated" player

According to journalist David Anderson on X, Southampton are expected to sign Charlie Taylor on a free transfer from Burnley this summer, with the defender accepting their two-year offer:

"Charlie Taylor has been offered a two-year deal by Southampton and is set to join the Saints on a free transfer on July 1 despite Burnley’s offer of new terms."

Taylor may not be the most earth-shattering or high-profile signing that Southampton will ever make, but he could be a shrewd addition on a free transfer, providing a wealth of experience and versatility.

The former Leeds United man is capable of thriving as a centre-back and at left-back, which could appeal to Martin, and journalist Josh Bunting has lauded his "underrated" nature in the past, saying of him:

"Charlie Taylor is a player I’ve felt is quite underrated for a few years now , better defensively than he is going forward, overhits a lot of crosses but last night he was absolutely brilliant for Burnley at Wolves in both defensive and attacking thirds. Really solid performance."

The 30-year-old has racked up 161 appearances in the Premier League, showing that he is more than capable of holding his own in arguably the biggest league in the world, and he is a two-cap England Under-19 international from his younger days, showing that he has always been a player full of quality from the start.

Improved depth is so vital for Southampton next season given the relentless nature of the top flight and the quality Saints will come up against, and Taylor could slot right in as an excellent squad option.