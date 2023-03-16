Everton have enjoyed something of a return to form since Sean Dyche's appointment, with the experienced boss guiding the Toffees to 15th albeit having played an extra game than most in the Premier League.

Regardless, for Evertonians, it at least makes the table a far more pleasant reading, as they at least boast some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone with which they were firmly entrenched just weeks earlier.

Now that the former Burnley manager has more than earned some added respect around Goodison Park, for the perceived miracles he is performing with this threadbare and striker-absent squad, perhaps he could utilise that faith by promoting some of the academy's more promising youngsters.

Whilst there are many to choose from, arguably the one that could fit his current 4-5-1 system most is teenage sensation Charlie Whitaker.

The young attacking midfielder has shone for the U21s from either wing or at number ten, yet could occupy the role of Abdoulaye Doucoure if needed as a makeshift second striker. Not only does his creativity and eye for goal mark him out as a fine option, but his work rate would see him fit into a system that demands hard work.

It could be a big risk to unleash the 19-year-old now, but at least embedding him within the first-team squad could offer him the foundation to truly star next season.

Who is Charlie Whitaker?

Boasting fine goalscoring form of late, there is a reason to believe that Whitaker could not only be a fine first-team option, but the second coming of Goodison Park favourite Tim Cahill.

Whilst the U21s star might not boast the ability in the air that the Australian legend did, his ability to arrive late into the box and finish with aplomb draws striking similarities.

This season has seen the young midfielder continue his blistering prowess in front of goal from the previous two campaigns, in which he scored five in his first handful of Premier League 2 games before netting another five the season following.

Now, after just 11 league games, he already has seven goal contributions, with his consistency surely meriting a step up once again into the senior squad.

Even in the Football League Trophy, where the Toffees' youth team has faced off against senior squads, he has maintained a 7.37 average rating whilst recording 2.3 key passes, 2.7 shots and 2.7 tackles per 90, via Sofascore.

Playing off the havoc that a fully fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin could bring would allow Whitaker the space to strut his stuff, highlighting the "undoubted talent" that director of football Kevin Thelwell sees in him.

Although the comparison may seem lofty, with a lethal touch in front of goal and a fine work rate to match, there is little Whitaker needs other than a run in the side to prove he can emulate Cahill's success at the Merseyside club.