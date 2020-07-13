The Valley

Key Information about The Valley

Charlton Athletic Football Club have historically played all of their home matches at The Valley since it opened back in 1919.

The 27,111 all-seater stadium is located South East London and comprises four stands; the Covered End, the Jimmy Seed Stand, and the East and West Stands.

A history of The Valley

Following the First World War, the Addicks thought it was the best time to move to a new ground that could host their home matches. The Valley formed a natural bowl; however, there was not enough space to play football on a subtable pitch, therefore many volunteers helped to dig out what would become the famous Valley pitch. Amongst the volunteers was the grandfather of future Chartloton legend Brian Kinsey, and the new turf was finally ready in time for the first-ever game at the ground on 13 September 1919.

The first match was between Summerstown as the Addicks came out 2-0 winners and subsequently won election to the Kent League ahead of October. At the time, The Valley was one of the largest Football League grounds in the UK, and its highest maximum capacity sat at 75,000. It was unfortunate for Charlton, that their long-awaited absence from the top flight of English football prevented them from commencing needed redevelopment of The Valley as budgets were tight.

The club’s debts almost went too far in the early 1980s, though The Valley remained under the ownership of the club’s former owner. Despite this, Charlton were unable to finance the improvements needed in order to meet new safety requirements for fans, and shortly after the start of the 1985-86 season, the Addicks left The Valley, as they made an agreement with Crystal Palace to ground share at Selhurst Park. This was the first official ground-sharing arrangement in the Football League in 36 years.

In 1991, work began on renovating The Valley after approval was gained from the Greenwich Borough Council. During this time, Charlton moved on to ground share with West Ham United at Upton Park for one season, and they moved back to their old home during the 1992-93 season with many redevelopments of stands and capacity.

The club had many ambitions to further expand The Valley during their seven-year stay in the Premier League from the start of the millennium, though these plans were hindered by their relegation from the top flight in 2007, and from the Championship two years later. The all-time record attendance at The Valley stands at just over 75,000 from an FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Aston Villa back in 1938.

Tickets to Watch Charlton Athletic at The Valley

Adult season tickets for The Valley range from £260-575 depending on which seating zone is chosen. Single adult matchday tickets are priced from £23-37, over-65/under-21s from £21-33, students from £18, under-18s from £10, and under-11s go free.

Related Links

https://www.cafc.co.uk/ – Official website of Charlton Athletic

https://booking.cafc.co.uk/ – Charlton Athletic Ticket Office