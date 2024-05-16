With their Premier League safety secured, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards securing a bargain deal for Sean Dyche to boost his side's attacking options.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees could be in for a difficult summer transfer window if their takeover fails to come into fruition in the coming months. It already looks as though 777 Partners' arrival is unlikely, which leaves those in Merseyside at a panicked crossroads. Without the arrival of new owners, the Toffees may be left with no choice but to show the door to the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana in big-money departures.

Their financial situation also means that they need to be wise when it comes to incomings this summer. Bargains will be the name of the game for those at Goodison Park and that could see one particular free agent arrive to hand Dyche an important boost this summer. In a deal that would avoid handing them any financial ailment, his arrival would be perfectly timed.

According to TeamTalk, Everton are eyeing a move to sign Che Adams, who has rejected offers from Southampton to renew his £30k-a-week contract to stay put at St Mary's this summer. Now certain to leave for nothing, the Merseyside club will now look to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United to the forward's signature in the coming months.

A player who's had Premier League experience before starring in the Championship for the Saints, Adams would be an ideal upgrade on Beto and could finally unlock the best form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin once more. Forming such a strike partnership may well be the key to moving the Toffees from relegation trouble and towards the Premier League's top half.

"Fantastic" Adams would end Beto nightmare

Since arriving last summer, it's fair to say that Beto hasn't exactly set the world alight at Everton, having scored just five goals in 36 appearances to represent a poor debut campaign. Now, just one year later, Adams could arrive to take his place and end a disappointing spell at Goodison Park. The Scotland international has certainly shown signs of thriving where Beto has failed.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Che Adams Beto Goals 16 4 Assists 3 0 Expected Goals 13.6 6.8 Key Passes 31 17

What stands out most is how much more ruthless Adams has been in front of goal, outperforming his expected goals whilst Beto has struggled in front of goal with almost three less goals than expected. It's the type of difference in finishing that could finally drag Everton away from relegation fears.

Once described as "fantastic" by former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, Adams is primed to make a Premier League return. Everton will just be hoping that Goodison Park is his next destination.